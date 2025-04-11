Ben Davis High School coach on leave amid misconduct investigation

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating misconduct allegations involving a coach at Ben Davis High School.

A spokesperson for the MSD of Wayne Township says the coach has been placed on leave.

“Upon learning of this allegation, we took immediate action and placed the coach on leave after reporting it to the Indiana Department of Child Services and the M.S.D. of Wayne Township Police Department, who worked with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” read a statement from MSD of Wayne Township. “We have fully cooperated with authorities throughout their investigation and will continue to do so. We encourage students to notify their school administrator of any information or concerns they may have. ”

WRTV Investigates spoke with the mother of the alleged victim and she says the misconduct involves sexual text messages and touching.

The alleged victim’s mother says she has been in touch with DCS and IMPD.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” an IMPD spokesperson.



Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline 1-800-800-5556



