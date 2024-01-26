Bill would allow drivers to opt out of the BMV selling their personal information

INDIANAPOLIS— A state lawmaker wants to give drivers the option to say “no thanks” to the state selling their personal information.

Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, filed House Bill 1100 which would stop the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) from selling driver data for people ages 65 and older as well as teenagers younger than 21.

“We want to protect Hoosiers’ identity and their credit,” said Porter. “You go get a driver’s license, your information is being sold.”

Porter filed HB 1100 in direct response to a WRTV Investigation that found the BMV has collected $263 million over the last 10 years (2012-2023) from selling driver information.

“This legislation was filed because of our conversations and your reporting of last year,” said Porter to WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney.

Porter’s bill would also allow the state Board of Finance to transfer funds to the BMV any funding shortfalls that happen as a result of the legislation.

“It’s not a whole lot of money to protect Hoosiers identity,” said Porter.

Things like your name, current address, past addresses, date of birth, make and model of your car, plate number, VIN, purchase date, driver record, license type and other types of information are for sale.

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

On December 1, the BMV released a 5-page report, which can be viewed at the bottom of this article, which shows data sales are projected to bring in $15,543,076 to the BMV and $10,109,337 to the Indiana Office of technology in 2023.

“I think the totals were a bit higher than I was expecting,” said Scott Shackelford, a cybersecurity expert and professor of business law and ethics at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. “This is a fair amount of money.”

WRTV Investigates has heard from viewers who told us they are not happy, including Susan in Allen County.

"There was an article I read that you had written,” said Susan. “There was no way to opt out. They never informed me of course."

The practice is legal and the BMV does not have to inform you.

“I am not pleased,” said Susan.

The bill has been assigned to the Roads and Transportation committee.

WRTV has reached out to the chairman of the committee, Rep. Jim Pressel, and we are still waiting to hear back.

WRTV also reached out to the BMV for their input on the bill and we have yet to receive a response.