Bill would prevent Indiana BMV from selling driver data

INDIANAPOLIS — A state lawmaker has filed legislation that would allow you to opt out of allowing the Indiana BMV to sell your personal information.

It’s an issue we’ve been telling you about since 2023.

As WRTV Investigates reported, things like your name, current address, past addresses, date of birth, make and model of your car, plate number, VIN, purchase date, driver record, license type and other types of information are for sale.

Companies and individuals can buy the data, including attorneys, auto dealers, insurance agents, mobile home parks, private investigators and security guards.

Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, filed House Bill 1027 which would prevent the BMV from selling driver data for people younger than 21 and older than 64.

And if you don’t fit into that age group, Porter’s bill would allow you to opt out.

Porter says WRTV’s reporting inspired him to file legislation.

“What you guys did three years ago starting this off prompted me to file this piece of legislation now for the third time,” said Porter.

Porter believes the third time is the charm because Republican Jim Pressel has signed on as a co-author.

“We have bi-partisan support for the first time,” said Porter.

Rep. Pressel has not responded to our requests for comment on the legislation.

In May 2025, House Reps. Jim Pressel and Greg Porter sent a letter to the Indiana Legislative Council requesting an interim study committee.

“The top of BMV data sales merits legislative review due to significant privacy concerns, transparency gaps, and the substantial revenue generated from these practices,” read the letter from Rep. Pressel and Rep. Porter. “This legal practice, permitted under federal laws like the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), raises ethical questions about data security and third-party misuse. The appropriate interim study committee should evaluate whether existing safeguards adequately protect Hoosiers, assess the necessity of revenue reliance on personal data, and explore opt-out mechanisms to empower consumers.”

However, the topic was not assigned to a study committee.

Meanwhile, the state legislature is cracking down on how companies handle your data.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office announced a new law takes effect January 1, 2026 which will allow Indiana consumers the right to delete personal data held by companies and opt out of certain data sales.

WRTV asked Attorney General Todd Rokita if the new protections apply to government agencies who collect data.

“I believe there’s an exemption for government, for local, state and federal,” responded Rokita.

Rep. Porter said it’s concerning the law doesn’t apply to government.

"I believe, bottom line, it's self-serving," said Porter. “I’m quite certain dollars are part of this equation.”

The state of Indiana is projected to bring in $26.1 million in 2025 from selling driver data.

It spends the money on everything from paying BMV employees and branch leases to upgrading technology.

But the BMV’s general counsel Matt Kestian says it’s not all about dollars.

“The reason we are disclosing the data is not a way to make money,” said Kestian. “We are doing it because federal law requires it and state law requires us to charge."

Kestian points out tow companies, auto manufacturers, insurance agents and other businesses would have a hard time getting a hold of you without the information they receive from the BMV.

“They wouldn’t be able to drive the car, purchase the car or get car insurance under the language of that bill,” said Kestian. “They wouldn’t be able to drive on toll roads because there would be no way to send them an invoice for the bill. So, I think there are a lot of unintended consequences."

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

If people can opt out, the state will bring in fewer dollars.

Porter’s bill also would allow the state Board of Finance to transfer funds to the BMV to address any funding shortfalls that happen as a result of the legislation.

"We’re not going to leave them high and dry,” said Porter. “I don’t want to leave the voters high and dry."

House Bill 1027 has been assigned to the Roads and Transportation Committee. It is not yet scheduled for a hearing.

