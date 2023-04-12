Richmond mayor blames 'negligent' property owner for fire, says he ignored orders to clean after being cited

RICHMOND — The City of Richmond has known for years that the site of a massive warehouse fire was a fire hazard.



Richmond Mayor Dave Snow blames a “negligent business” for ignoring the city’s orders to clean up the property.

Following a request from WRTV Investigates, the City of Richmond provided dozens of pages of documents.

The city cited the property owner back in 2019 for being an unsafe structure, and the battle has been ongoing for the past four years, records show.



Records show Cornerstone Trading Group LLC and Seth Smith of Union County own the property that caught fire.

In 2019, the City of Richmond conducted an inspection and found:



Excessive plastic materials stored in and around the buildings constituting a fire hazard

Substantial amounts of materials strewn about the properties such that combustible materials are located with 10 feet of a lot line

Insufficient means of ingress and egress due to materials stored in and near the premises, as well as combustible material being stored near exits and in enclosures for stairways or ramps

Insufficient fire suppression

Insufficient illumination of means of egress

Loose material blowing around the unsafe premises

Roof damage allowing water to infiltrate, leaning walls, decaying foundation, and masonry falling out

The city’s Unsafe Building Commission issued an order requiring the owner to remediate the properties.

“The order was ignored,” said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow.



Included in the city’s order to the property:



Repair roofs, walls and structural components to comply with city code and state laws; or remove structures

Remove materials to bring means of egress in compliance with city code and state law

Install fire suppression and fire alarms to comply with city code and state law

Remove materials to comply with city code and state law

Building needs to comply with all emergency lighting

Repair and activate all fire suppression and fire alarms



In response, Cornerstone Trading Group and Seth Smith filed a lawsuit against the city, but a trial court sided with the City of Richmond Unsafe Building Commission in 2020.

“This was a fear for us and why we’ve taken so many steps to prevent this from happening,” said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. “Everything that ensued here—the fire, the damages, the risk our first responders have taken and the risk the citizens are under are the responsibility of that negligent business owner.”

The city attorney says the owner failed to pay the property taxes for two of the three parcels.

The city acquired a portion of the property back in 2021 and started its own cleanup efforts.

"We took a portion of it from the business owner in a tax sale to hold that person accountable for this cleanup,” said Snow. “They are still accountable for every bit of the mess on this site. They are responsible for the fire that has happened and all of the damage that ensued afterward."



WRTV Investigates stopped by Seth Smith’s home address in Union County, but we couldn’t get far because of a no trespassing sign.



WRTV could see smoke from Smith’s home, which is 14 miles from the fire.



WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney also stopped by an attorney listed for Smith, Ronald Moore of Richmond.



Attorney Ronald Moore declined to comment.



Court records show Seth Smith admitted in a 2019 hearing that his properties were “out of control.”



Mayor Snow said they’ve contacted the property owner about the fire and a new investigation is underway.



“It's an ongoing investigation so I'm not going to get into that right now,” said Snow.



The city attorney says the original company name was “My-Way Trading,” however, the company became Cornerstone Trading Group following a bankruptcy.



“As you might imagine, cleaning up these sites is a significant undertaking,” said Richmond City Attorney AJ Sickmann in an email to WRTV. “The City was devoting available resources to abate the problems, but unfortunately the fire occurred before complete remediation could occur.”

The materials located at the subject properties were added over a long period of time, and when city officials became aware of the magnitude of these materials, they took enforcement action, said Sickmann.



The enforcement actions include the addresses 308 N.W. F Street, 310 N.W. F Street and 358 N.W. F Street, according to records.