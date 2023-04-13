City orders demolition of troubled Greenwood hotel

GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Plan Commission has ordered a troubled Greenwood hotel owner to demolish the building.

The vote was unanimous, 9-0, for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood to be torn down.

The city says the building is unsafe and dangerous and is full of health code, structural and fire code violations.

Scott Kreider, attorney for hotel owner Ahmed Mubarak, said Thursday they are weighing their appeal options in response to the demolition order.

WRTV Investigates raised questions last year regarding the health and safety of the hotel after the operations manager was found dead, and a mother found a man inside her room going through her credit cards.

The Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites must take “substantial steps” toward the demolition within 15 days, according to Greenwood Building Commissioner Ken Seal.

Records show the hotel has been unsafe since 2021, and according to the city is a “nuisance” and magnet for crime.

In November 2022, the Greenwood Plan Commission affirmed an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood.

Ahmed Mubarak, owner of the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites blamed staffing shortages and the death of one of their managers for some of the issues at the hotel.