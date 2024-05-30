Cloverdale woman aims to transfer Lawnie Pass to friend after cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer concert season is about to kick into full swing.

But before you head to see your favorite artist, you need to read up on the vendor and venue’s policies regarding transfers and refunds.

Tracey Calvert and Ruth Thacker love music, especially live music.

They’re cousins, but more like sisters.

“She’s not married, and I’m not married, so we just hang out, have fun and go to concerts,” said Thacker.

They purchased Lawnie Passes through Live Nation for about $200 a piece.

They allow concert goers access to more than a dozen summer concerts at Ruoff Music Center.

"Every other year I've just purchased individual tickets, which costs a lot more than a Lawnie pass,” said Calvert.

Thacker was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routing mammogram and will receive chemotherapy this summer.

"I was scared, crying all the time,” said Thacker. “I’m scared to death. My doctor said I will be sick and can’t be out in the sun.”

One of Thacker’s first thoughts after learning of her diagnosis was her summer concert plans and making sure Calvert had someone to go with.

The Lawnie Pass policy clearly states they are not refundable or transferable.

“Live Nation will void any pass that is sold to, transferred to or used by another person and you will not receive a refund,” read the Terms of Use .

“I’m not asking for any money back,” said Thacker. “I’m just asking to give my ticket to my friend so she can go have fun.”

Armed with a doctor’s note, Calvert contacted Ruoff Music Center, which directed her to Front Gate Tickets, which told her to contact Live Nation.

Calvert said Live Nation did not respond to her email so she contacted WRTV Investigates for help.

“I wasn’t getting anywhere,” said Calvert.

WRTV Investigates sent emails on the cousins’ behalf.

Two hours later, Calvert got the email response from Live Nation she’d been waiting for.

“Given the circumstances, we can certainly transfer a pass or offer a refund depending on the preference,” wrote The Lawnie Pass Team at Live Nation in an email to Calvert. “If you want to transfer the pass, simply provide a name and we will void the pass that was delivered and issue a replacement pass with the name you request."

"I want to thank you for that,” said Calvert to WRTV Investigates' Kara Kenney.

The cousins will now transfer Thacker’s lawn pass to a friend, and they’re grateful it won’t go to waste.

Calvert said their situation shows you can always request an exception to a “no transfers” rule.

“It's worth asking,” said Calvert. “I don't think you should get a pass just because you don't want to go. But if there's a major illness there has to be exceptions to the rule."

WRTV Investigates checked with concert venues across central Indiana.

Both the Vogue and Carmel’s Center for Performing Arts told they always allow transfers.

WRTV Investigates also checked with Ticketmaster, the nation’s largest ticketing company owned by Live Nation.

“Not all tickets can be transferred,” read a statement from Ticketmaster. “This varies from event and venue."

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips:

