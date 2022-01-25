Con artists claim to be your wireless provider in new phishing text scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Lacey Everett gets several text messages a week claiming to be from AT&T.

Everett, who lives in Lawrence, says the messages claim her bill is paid and to click for a gift or reward.

“I receive them every couple days, a couple times a week,” Everett said.

Everett did a double take because she’s an AT&T customer, but she realized it’s a scam.

“Personally, it's an annoyance,” Everett said. "I can report it and I can delete it, but from a larger standpoint, it's concerning that it's so easy for things to show up on your phone, no matter what."

Photo provided Lacey Everett receives several text messages a week claiming to be from AT&T.

The text messages are scammers' latest attempt at phishing, according to the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

The scammers want you to click the link so they can install malware on your phone, or take you to a site where they can steal your personal information.

“Never click on the link,” said Jennifer Adamany, a spokesperson with the BBB. “I always say think of stranger danger. If you don't know who it is from just delete it."

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana is receiving dozens of complaints about this type of scam.

PREVIOUS | Phishing text messages are on the rise

Scammers realize many consumers are quick to delete their emails, so they’re moving on to text messages.

"I think because businesses are now marketing with text messages,” Adamany said. “The difference there you have to opt in to receive those. Scammers know that is happening, so they think maybe you opted in for AT&T or Verizon and catch you, so you click on the link because you're excited about whatever deal they’re offering you."

To protect yourself, look for red flags like offering prizes, misspellings, or they don’t use your name correctly.

Also, if you don’t do business with that wireless provider, consider that a red flag as well.

“Be alert about what you're seeing and what they're offering because if it doesn't seem like it applies to you don't mess with it,” Adamany said.

AT&T and Verizon both want you to forward suspicious text messages to 7726 (SPAM).

“Messages forwarded to 7726 are free for AT&T customers and won't count toward your texting limits,” AT&T says on their website. “If you're not able to view the number, forward us the entire message at abuse@att.net.”

Once you’ve reported it, just delete the text message.

"It can be really easy to click on it by accident,” said Lacey. “With the age of the touch phone it can be really easy to open it up and click.”

