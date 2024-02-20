Convicted rapist admits to sexual battery on second woman in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted rapist admitted to sexual battery on a second woman in 2016.

Thomas Stone pleaded guilty Tuesday to Sexual Battery, a Level 6 felony, for assaulting victim Mikayla Devore in January 2016.

Stone appeared in court in a wheelchair and did not make a statement regarding his guilty plea.

His conviction marks the end of eight years of pending criminal cases in Marion County.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed remaining charges of rape, kidnapping and criminal confinement in Devore's case.

The judge sentenced Stone to 2.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, however, his sentence will run concurrently to the 26 year sentence he’s already serving—meaning, he will not serve any additional time in state prison for hurting Mikayla Devore.

“No duration of incarceration can fully undo the harm inflicted upon me and others,” said Devore in a victim impact statement read to the court. “However, it does afford a period during which women in our community can feel safer, with one less perpetrator at large.”

Stone was sentenced in November 2022 for raping another woman in 2016, Robyn Matthews, in what prosecutors called a “reign of terror.”

Stone is currently serving a 26-year prison sentence for three counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement and one count of intimidation in connection with the February 2016 rape of Matthews.

As part of his sentence in both cases, Stone will have to register as a sex offender the rest of his life and the court found him a sexually violent predator.

Devore and Matthews have been waiting eight years for justice to be served.

“Nothing can restore what has been taken from me, nor can it erase the years spent grappling with the repugnant and vulgar memories of your actions, or the enduring fear they instilled,” said Devore in her victim impact statement. “My hope is that your period of incarceration enables introspection and growth, sparing others from the anguish I endure and will continue to endure indefinitely.”

The case against Thomas Stone has been pending in the Marion County judicial system for eight years.

It’s an update to a WRTV Investigation we brought you in 2022— Justice Delayed.

He apologized to Matthews in 2022, but Stone said his attorney told him not to say much more.

Stone was found not guilty of raping another woman in 2016, but WRTV is not naming the alleged victim because she does not want to be identified.

WRTV’s Investigation Justice Delayed revealed the many reasons why justice can be delayed: COVID-19 delays and shutdowns, defense strategy, court and attorney caseloads, as well as the number of witnesses and evidence involved in a case.

