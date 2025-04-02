Court rules ex-IPS student incompetent to stand trial in alleged teacher assault

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge issued an order Wednesday finding a former IPS student incompetent to stand trial for the alleged battery of a special education teacher.

Judge Amy Jones ruled Aziz Mahamadou, 20, is incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors charged him in September 2024 with battery resulting in bodily injury after he allegedly attacked a special education teacher at George Washington High School.

According to court documents, Mahamadou attacked a teacher in class on Sept. 10.

Mahamadou allegedly stood up from his desk, walked up to the teacher and struck him in the mouth. After the punch, Mahamadou allegedly kicked the teacher multiple times in the ribs.

The teacher, according to court documents, suffered a cracked rib and a concussion from the attack.

During the attack, Mahamadou allegedly said "You don't think I don't speak English".

The probable cause affidavit for Mahamadou's arrest did not explain a motive.

WRTV Investigates contacted the prosecutor’s office Wednesday for comment.

“The defendant was examined by Court ordered doctors and he was deemed incompetent to stand trial,” said Michael Leffler, spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. “He will now be transferred to a hospital within the Division of Mental Health and Addiction for treatment and there is a status hearing in 90 days.”

A status hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Records show Mahamadou was serving probation in Johnson County for breaking into a home in April 2024.

Johnson County filed a petition to revoke his probation in that case.

However, court documents show a hearing on his probation violation was canceled for March 17, 2025.

An IPS spokesperson said the student is no longer enrolled in IPS.

As WRTV Investigates reported, the Indiana Department of Education released a first-of-its-kind report on how often teachers are hurt on the job.

Indiana school districts reported 3,032 incidents of school employees physically injured on the job by a student during the 2023-2024 school year.

IDOE also reported 485 incidents in which an employee had to miss work because of the injury.

IPS schools are not listed in the teacher injury report.

IPS STATEMENT ON SEPTEMBER 10TH INCIDENT

"Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware that a student at George Washington High School was arrested by IPS Police following an incident with a teacher and another student on Sept. 10.

The student, who was arrested, has also been disciplined through the IPS Code of Conduct.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority at IPS."

IPS STATEMENT ON IDOE TEACHER INJURY REPORT

"Due to a technical glitch, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) has experienced a delay in submitting its Indiana School Employee Injury Report for the 2023-2024 school year to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). We are working diligently to resolve that issue and expect to have the report submitted shortly.

At IPS, employees who sustain injuries while performing their job duties are eligible for workers' compensation. The reported injuries fall into categories such as incidents occurring during employment, work-related injuries, and mental illnesses linked to job-related stress.”



