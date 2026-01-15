Criminal charges filed in Drive Planning case, more in the works

INDIANAPOLIS— WRTV Investigates has learned criminal charges have been filed, and more are in the works, related to Drive Planning— a Georgia-based financial company that previously had an office in Fishers.

David Bradford, the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Drive Planning, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud arising from a multi-year Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of millions of dollars.

He pleaded guilty on December 16 and will be sentenced in Georgia on March 17 at 11 a.m.

It’s an update to a story WRTV Investigates first broke in 2024 about Drive Planning, which had an office at 8100 E 106th Street in Fishers and was planning a new building at 116th and Olio Road.

The FBI in Atlanta has been investigating for more than a year and the agency confirmed to WRTV Investigates that it is still investigating.

“Justice is served in this latest reminder of the significant impact white collar crime continues to have on everyday Americans,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is aggressively pursuing fraud and will continue to ensure crime does not pay in the end. If you steal from others, you are gambling with your freedom.”

WRTV Investigates has also confirmed that criminal charges are in the works for Todd Burkhalter, the former CEO at Drive Planning.

According to an email sent to victims, Burkhalter is in discussions with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to wire fraud.

As part of a proposed plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has agreed to recommend a 17.5 year prison sentence for Burkhalter.

Burkhalter is expected to be arraigned and plead guilty to the criminal charge next on January 21, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in Atlanta, the FBI confirmed to WRTV Investigates.

“Mr. Burkhalter’s sentencing will be held later this year after the United States Probation Office completes a presentencing investigation,” read the FBI email sent to victims. “This is a standard, routine step in every federal criminal case.”

WRTV Investigates contacted attorneys listed for Bradford and Burkhalter, and we are waiting to hear back.

No criminal charges have been filed against Gerardo “Gerry” Linarducci, an Indianapolis man who worked as a Managing Partner for Drive Planning.

The FBI urges anyone who believes they were a victim of Drive Planning or has information about it to go to this website and provide information:

“Drive Planning guaranteed investors a return of 10% every six months or a 22% return per year for up to three years,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Georgia.

The investors’ monies were being used for other purposes, including to pay off other Drive Planning investors, make commission payments to Drive Planning’s agents, and pay for personal expenditures, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In a separate civil action, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Linarducci with securities fraud—specifically violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As part of the same action, the SEC also charged David J. Bradford, former Chief Operating Officer of Drive Planning.

According to the complaint, Bradford and Linarducci personally raised more than $35 million and $13 million in investor funds, respectively, and Bradford’s and Linarducci’s sales teams raised more than $100 million and $30 million, respectively, by selling Real Estate Acceleration Loans investments.

The complaint alleges that Bradford and Linarducci played key roles in fueling the fraudulent scheme, telling investors, falsely, that the promised 10% rate of return was guaranteed; that investors held an interest in underlying collateral as part of their investment; that Drive Planning partnered with real estate developers in profit-sharing agreements; and that profits from those partnerships funded the promised return to REAL investors.

Bradford and Linarducci received millions of dollars in compensation in connection with such sales, according to the SEC.

WRTV Investigates attempted to contact Linarducci for comment and we have not yet heard back.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against Bradford and Linarducci.

In June 2025, Linarducci filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, a type of bankruptcy that allows an individual to reorganize their debts and pay them off over time.

Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing lists dozens of creditors, including investors from Indiana, like Rachael Williamson of Batesville and Patrick McLoughlin of Noblesville.

"The Receiver will hold all funds collected and the proceeds of the sale of physical assets in a distribution fund for the benefit of Drive Planning, LLC's investors and creditors to be distributed at a later date," according to its website.

WRTV has also contacted Linarducci’s bankruptcy attorney, and we are still waiting to hear back.

In March 2025, Linarducci launched Eye Can Coaching, LLC, a professional speaking and coaching business.

In April 2025, the SEC reached a partial settlement with Burkhalter in which Burkhalter is prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any company registered with the SEC.

In September 2024, Rachael Williamson filed a class action lawsuit which

alleges Linarducci encouraged “countless” people to invest in Drive Planning and caused them to lose “large sums of money.”

Linarducci provided potential investors with Drive Planning promotional materials that touted a “10 percent return” and “$20,000 minimum” to invest, according to the lawsuit.

Patrick McLoughlin told WRTV he lost $250,000 with Drive Planning.

“He cost me what I hoped was going to be a secure future for my family,” McLoughlin said of Linarducci. “I had recently sold my house to move in with my wife and I fell for the 10% interest and gave all of the proceeds of my house to Mr. Linarducci. I am mad that who I thought I could trust deceived me and now my family as well as many others are suffering from that fact.”

McLoughlin wants to see Linarducci and Drive Planning leadership held accountable. “I am frustrated, angry, saddened and most of all disappointed,” said McLoughlin.

Because of Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing, the class action lawsuit can’t move forward against Linarducci as an individual.

The class action complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana, also names two of Linarducci’s Indiana firms-- Integrity Wealth Partners and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

A court has ruled the class action lawsuit can proceed against Integrity Wealth Partners LLC and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

Linarducci used those companies to solicit Drive Planning investments, according to the class action lawsuit.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that, from 2020 through at least June 2024, Drive Planning and its CEO Russell Todd Burkhalter, raised more than $300 million for purported real estate investments, telling investors their money would be used to fund land development projects.

Drive Planning LLC promised 10% interest every 3 months and encouraged investors to tap their savings, retirement accounts, and even open lines of credit to invest, according to the complaint.

Drive Planning and Burkhalter spent investor funds to fund his lavish style including buying clothing, jewelry and beauty treatments including $69,293 at Diamonds Direct and $75,785 at Louis Vuitton as well as $4.6 million on chartering private jets and luxury car services, the lawsuit alleged.

Investigators also allege at least $2 million in investor funds was used to buy a $3.1 million yacht called “Stillwater” for Burkhalter.