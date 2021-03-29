Danville soccer coach, teacher on leave as district and police conduct investigations

DANVILLE, Ind.-- The Danville Community High School girls’ soccer coach has been placed on administrative pending the outcome of an investigation.

Sean Adams is also a science teacher at the high school, according to the school’s website.

The Danville Community School Corporation released a statement to WRTV saying Adams has been placed on administrative leave with pay from his teaching and coaching responsibilities at Danville Community High School pending completion of an investigation.

Adams was hired in Danville on August 8, 2016, and also works as the head girls’ track coach.

He was placed on leave on March 25, according to a school district spokesperson Monday.

The school district declined to provide details on the nature of the investigation or allegations.

“Student safety is our highest priority and we are working with the appropriate officials to ensure this. Danville Community School Corporation cannot release any further information since this is a personnel matter,” read the district’s statement.

Police are also investigating.

WRTV contacted the Danville Metropolitan Police Department regarding Sean Adams, and Detective Nate Lien confirmed the agency is “conducting an investigation into this matter.”

The police department did not provide details on the nature of the investigation.

“At this time, no additional information or comments will be released,” said Lien in an email.

WRTV tried to reach Adams via phone and email and we have been unable to reach him.

Hendricks County prosecutor Loren Delp said he was aware of the situation, but can’t comment further since the case is still under investigation.