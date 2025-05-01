Daughter wants new investigation into mom's death under new Indiana law

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.— A woman is seeking answers about her mother’s 1990 death, more than three decades after Morgan County ruled it was a suicide.

Jennifer Gatz is hopeful that a relatively new Indiana law, SEA 177, will help reveal what she believes is the truth about her mom’s death.

However, WRTV Investigates has learned that despite dozens of requests from families, the state has yet to reopen or re-investigate a single case.



The new law:



Took effect on July 1, 2021

Allows families to request Indiana State Police do a new investigation into an uncharged death

Requires families to submit a request in writing to Indiana State Police explaining why they have a reasonable suspicion that the death was the result of a criminal act.

Does not apply to medical malpractice

“It was loud”: Jennifer Gatz recalls January 29, 1990

Jennifer Gatz thinks about her mom, Dawn Caraveo, every day.

In 1990, Gatz lived in Morgantown with her mom and siblings at 390 East Washington Street. The land is now a vacant lot.

“I’ve heard stories from my family that she was pretty feisty,” said Gatz.

Gatz was three years old when her mom Dawn died on January 29, 1990.

“I remember waking up to the sound of a gunshot, not really understanding what it was,” said Gatz. “It was loud. It scared me."

Gatz and her siblings found their mom on the bedroom floor with a shotgun underneath her body.

A scene photo from 1990. Gatz says her sibling removed the shotgun from under her mother's body.

“My oldest sister pulled the shotgun out from underneath her and we ran to the neighbor’s house for help,” said Gatz.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death a gunshot wound to her abdomen, and the manner of death a suicide.

Gatz never agreed it was suicide, and after starting therapy last year, she wanted to learn more.



She and her sister have gathered documentation on the case.



"I couldn't process her death as a suicide and I needed answers,” said Gatz.



Gatz contacted WRTV Investigates.



“I knew that I needed help,” said Gatz.



WRTV Investigates checked with the Indiana Department of Health and found it’s rare for someone to die by suicide by shooting themselves in the stomach.



FIREARM SUICIDES IN INDIANA (2016-2013)



4,762 Indiana residents (4,147 male, 615 female), died by suicide in which a firearm was the weapon type

Of those, 454 died by suicide using a shotgun (442 male, 12 female)

8 shotgun suicide deaths had a wound to the abdomen (8 male, 0 female)

Source: Indiana Violent Death Reporting System/IDOH

Records show the Morgantown Town Marshal and the Morgan County Sheriff were the investigating agencies in Dawn Caraveo’s death in 1990.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted the Morgantown Town Marshal in 1990.

WRTV Investigates contacted Morgantown for the original police report for Caraveo’s death.

“The Morgantown Town Marshal has conducted a thorough review of the Town’s records,” said Morgantown town attorney Lee Robbins in an email to WRTV. “There are no documents related to Dawn Caraveo.”

Robbins said they could not find any documents relating to an investigation by the town marshal in 1990.

“Our assumption is that he did not investigate,” said Robbins in an email to WRTV.

The 1990 Morgantown town marshal is deceased.

Without a police report, it’s unclear if Morgantown law enforcement ever dusted for fingerprints, conducted blood spatter or bullet trajectory analysis, or if they tested Caraveo’s hands or feet for gunshot residue.

"They treated it as a suicide from the very beginning,” said Gatz. “They’re supposed to treat it as a homicide until they can prove otherwise.”

New law gives grieving families hope for fresh investigation

Gatz filed a request under SEA 177, asking Indiana State Police to reopen her mother’s case.

"I am looking for the truth,” said Gatz. “I am looking for answers.”

Since the law took effect in July 2021, Indiana State Police has received 81 requests from grieving families, including:



WRTV Investigates has learned Indiana State Police has not reopened or reinvestigated a single case.

Todd Scales of Newburgh Indiana and his daughter Kristy Kelley’s death prompted the new law.

"81 denied,” said Scales. “I find that kind of hard to believe myself."

In 2014, Kristy was found dead inside her car at the bottom of a lake. Her death was ruled accidental.

"Things didn't add up,” said Scales.

Scales worked with then-State Senator Mark Messmer to craft SEA 177.

“The law didn’t help me,” said Scales.

Indiana State Police declined to reinvestigate Kristy’s death, Scales said, citing a lack of new evidence.

"My question is if there never was an investigation, how can there be new evidence?” asked Scales. “I just feel like it falls on deaf ears.”

“It’s going to happen”: ISP explains why no cases reopened as of now

WRTV Investigates took our questions to Indiana State Police Captain Ron Galaviz.

He can’t talk about specific cases or deaths, but Galaviz agreed to talk to WRTV about SEA 177.

Galaviz said Indiana State Police takes every family’s request seriously.

“This may be their last opportunity to seek that justice,” said Galaviz.

Once ISP receives a request, an investigator takes a look and gathers documentation.

"Sometimes it’s readily available and sometimes it’s not,” said Galaviz. “We run into a lot of obstacles."

A panel of Indiana State Police officers then reviews each death case—many of them are suicides and overdoses, said Galaviz.

“We are taking each one individually and giving it its due review," said Galaviz. “They are giving each family an opportunity to that have story told, have it reviewed. Showing the dignity the family deserves.”

WRTV Investigates asked why no case has been reopened or reinvestigated.

“Probably for a variety of reasons,” said Galaviz.



The case does not meet the statutory requirements. For example, deaths have to be uncharged criminally and can’t be the result of medical malpractice.

Lack of evidence or documentation. “We can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube,” said Galaviz. “We can’t unring certain bells.”

ISP comes to the same conclusion as the original law enforcement investigation. “Sometimes those answers aren’t what the family wants to hear,” said Galaviz.



Galaviz said ISP did provide support in some instances to the original investigating agency, (lab support, follow up interviews, investigative support).

Currently, ISP is reviewing 10 requests from 2024 and the agency has received at least 5 requests in 2025.

“Those requests are in process of obtaining the necessary documentation to begin the review process,” said Galaviz.

Galaviz said at some point, he expects ISP will reopen a case.

“It’s going to happen,” said Galaviz. “It will.”

Families push for changes to Indiana law

Todd Scales is urging lawmakers to tweak the law and require a more diverse panel to review requests under SEA 177.

“We need someone that's not affiliated with law enforcement to also sit in on this and have some input,” said Scales. “What we've got right now is police are policing themselves."

Senator Messmer, the author of the bill, is now in U.S. Congress and his office did not respond to an inquiry from WRTV.

WRTV also contacted the co-authors of the legislation, State Senators Mike Young and Lonnie Randolph.

“Sen. Randolph will not be available for an interview for this story,” said Chester Bryant, press secretary for Indiana Senate Democrats in an email to WRTV.

No one was willing to speak with WRTV on camera.

“I've let Senator Young know about your request,” said Abbey Webb, a press secretary for Indiana Senate Republicans. “I will get back to you if I hear anything from him.”

Jennifer Gatz knows she’s facing an uphill battle by asking for a new investigation into her mother’s death.

“My mother’s story is not a unique one,” said Gatz.

She lives in Georgia now, but in March she came to Indiana to talk to Indiana State Police and for Advocacy Con, a conference with other grieving families aimed at justice.

She’s filed a petition asking Indiana lawmakers to require a small towns use an external investigating agency (such as Indiana State Police) for all death investigations.

She’s also urging the Indiana legislature to require agencies retain suicide records.

“All death investigation records resulting in a ruling of suicide should be classified as permanent records under Indiana law,” read the petition. “Retaining these records indefinitely safeguards critical evidence, allows for future reviews or appeals, and ensures transparency for families seeking answers.”

She’s not giving up on her mom.

“Really i just want her death certificate updated to reflect that she didn't abandon us,” said Gatz.