DCS director Adam Krupp taking leave of absence

INDIANAPOLIS — The head of one of Indiana's largest state agencies is out of the office, and it's unclear why.

Adam Krupp is taking a leave of absence from his role as director of the Indiana Department of Child Services. He was appointed by Governor Mike Braun a year ago.

According to state personnel, Krupp's leave of absence is not related to discipline.

"Adam Krupp has no discipline in his file and this leave of absence is not related to discipline," the department said in a statement.

The department added that they are unable to say whether the leave is paid or unpaid, or the dates associated with the leave.

Krupp oversees a state agency tasked with investigating child abuse and neglect throughout Indiana.

Jennifer Dorfmeyer is acting as the current head of DCS during Krupp's absence.

WRTV Investigates has submitted numerous questions to the state about Krupp's leave of absence, and officials have not yet responded.s.

This is a developing story. WRTV will continue following up on this story and update as more information becomes available.