Demo company cited with "serious violations" following construction worker death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has cited an Indianapolis demolition company with two serious violations following the September 30, 2023 death of a construction worker.

WRTV Investigates obtained a copy of the safety order, which was issued to Renascent, Inc. on March 11.

IOSHA’s inspection found Renascent did not furnish a place of employment “which was free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees when employee was struck by concrete beam when it collapsed.”

The incident happened at the corner of 16th Street and Senate Avenue near IU Health Methodist Hospital.

38-year-old Luis Alberto Orozco Gonzalez died.

IOSHA said an “acceptable abatement method to correct this hazard is not allow employees to work under structures that is being supported by shoring tower while it is actively being cut for demolition.”

In the second serious violation, IOSHA said “a written engineering survey was not performed by the competent person prior to the start of demolition operations.”

Each serious violation received a proposed $6,300 penalty for a total of $12,600.

Penalties are due within 15 working days of notification unless requested, according to the safety order.

Both violations were “corrected during inspection,” according to the safety order.

WRTV Investigates has contacted IOSHA to see if the company paid the penalty.

WRTV Investigates also reached out to Renascent for comment via email and phone.

In September 2023, Indiana University Health put out a statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued construction worker. We extend our condolences to the family and coworkers during this difficult time.

A portion of the former people mover track collapsed while being removed this morning over 16th Street. What led to the collapse is being investigated. The section of 16th Street between Missouri Street and Senate Ave will remain closed during this investigation.

WRTV Investigates reached out to IU Health for a comment on the newly released safety order.

We are still waiting to hear back.