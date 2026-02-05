Deputy's widow files wrongful death lawsuit against "fatigued, inattentive and distracted" truck drivers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The widow of Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging two trucking companies and their drivers were negligent.

Corporal Reynolds was hit and killed on November 12 while helping a stranded motorist on I-69 near the 247-mile marker.

Provided by Reynolds family Blake and Allison Reynolds

Reynolds’ wife, Allison Reynolds, filed the lawsuit in Delaware Circuit Court on January 30 against Parrish Dedicated Services, Parrish Leasing Inc., and its driver, Teddy Johnson.

The complaint also names A & G Deliveries LLC and its driver Gregory Holmes.

According to the lawsuit, Holmes lost control of his tractor-trailer rig and came to a stop in the northbound lane of I-69, “obstructing the right-hand lane of travel and creating a hazard to northbound traffic.”

Corporal Reynolds arrived to help Holmes, and the deputy activated his emergency lights, according to the complaint.

As Cpl. Reynolds began an investigation of the scene, semi-truck Teddy Johnson hit Reynolds’ vehicle and the stationary trailer obstructing the right-hand lane of I-69, read the lawsuit.

Johnson was driving the trailer marked "Prairie Farms," police said.

Cpl. Reynolds died as a result of his injuries sustained at the scene.

The lawsuit filed by Allison Reynolds alleges the crash was the result of “careless and negligent acts” by Holmes and Johnson, including but not limited to operating a rig “while fatigued, inattentive and distracted.”

WRTV The crash scene near I-69

The lawsuit also alleges Gregory Holmes failed to take steps to remove his trailer from the right-hand lane of traffic, failed to call 911 or warn other motorists of the hazard via CB radio, and failed to deploy emergency reflectors or flares.

The complaint also alleges Teddy Johnson operated at a “speed unreasonable under the circumstances” and failed to yield to the presence of emergency or law enforcement vehicles.

WRTV Teddy Johnson was driving the semi-truck police say lost control on November 12

WRTV Investigates found Teddy Johnson was convicted in October 2024 for violating the “move over” law in North Carolina, for unlawfully passing an emergency or public safety vehicle.

The trucking companies “owed a duty of care to the motoring public, emergency responders, and law enforcement personnel, including Corporal Blake Reynolds, and breached that duty,” read the lawsuit.

Parrish Dedicated Services, Parrish Leasing Inc., and A & G Deliveries are all located in Fort Wayne, records show.

WRTV contacted Parrish Dedicated Services in December to see if they knew Johnson’s driving record when they hired him.

Co-owner Donny Parrish did not answer that question, but provided a statement:

"My heart continues to ache for the family, and I have prayed for them every day since the tragic accident,” read the statement from 2025. “We are continuing to cooperate with the State Police in the ongoing investigation, and I am unable to comment further at this time."

Parrish said Johnson had only been with their company since January 2025.

"I can say he’s a really, really good driver,” said Parrish in 2025. “We’ve had no issues with him."

Johnson has not been criminally charged in connection with the crash that killed Cpl. Reynolds.

Provided by Reynolds family Cpl. Blake Reynolds

WRTV Investigates is working to get responses from the trucking companies and drivers on the newly filed lawsuit.

No hearing date has been set.

Allison Reynolds is seeking “damages arising from the wrongful death of Blake Reynolds, for the costs of this action, for interest as allowed by law, and all other relief.”