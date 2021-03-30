Don't fall for bogus COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Scammers are using a new trick to steal your personal information in the form of a “bogus” COVID-19 vaccine survey.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning about the emails and texts, which can appear to be legitimate to many consumers.

Typically, the text or email will ask you to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, you may be offered a free reward, as long as you pay the shipping fees. It’s a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward,” said the FTC.

The agency recommends:

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information

Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

The FTC reminds consumers: