Drunk driver agrees to plead guilty in new OWI case

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.— A man accused of repeated drunk driving has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in one of his pending cases.

Timothy Hughes has agreed to plead guilty in Henry County to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, a Level 5 Felony.

Prosecutors are recommending a four-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Hughes will be sentenced on February 26.

Court documents allege that on June 16, 2025, Hughes was on I-70 “all over the roadway, driving at a high rate of speed.”

A Henry County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Hughes over on State Road 3 and Fair Oaks Road after the deputy observed him weaving in and out of his lane, court documents allege.

Hughes denied drinking alcohol, but the deputy noted “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his vehicle.

Prosecutors say Hughes’ blood alcohol level was more than 3 times the legal limit.

He told deputies, “F**k all ya’ll. I know I’m going back to prison,” read court documents.

“I don’t feel safe with him on the road”: Hughes served half his prison sentence in 2015 case

Hughes was convicted in a drunk driving crash that killed Carla McCloud and injured Amanda Wheeler on August 11, 2015 in Hancock County.

Provided Pictures of Carla McCloud (on left in each picture) and Amanda Wheeler (on right in each picture)

His blood alcohol level in 2015 was more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hughes was sentenced to the maximum -- 9.5 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and a 10-year driver's license suspension.

Hughes served only half of his prison sentence.

On May 1, 2025, Amanda Wheeler got an alert from the Indiana Department of Corrections notification system saying Timothy Hughes was in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

WRTV Amanda Wheeler (left) and Timothy Hughes (right)

“I was frustrated. I was angry. I was confused,” said Wheeler. “I was traumatized again."

Wheeler contacted WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney for help.

We found court records alleging on May 1, Hughes was in Cicero, swerving in and out of his lane on his way to work at 7 a.m.

Court documents allege Hughes attempted to walk away from police officers, claiming he was OK and had just woken up.

“He stated at one point during the test that he was going to lose his job,” according to an affidavit for probable cause from Cicero Police.

Hamilton County prosecutors allege Hughes’ blood alcohol level was .30, nearly four times the legal limit.

“It says he really hasn’t felt the effects of what he’s done,” said Wheeler in response to Hughes’ May arrest.

The Hamilton County criminal case against Hughes is still pending.

He’s due in Hamilton County court on April 8.

