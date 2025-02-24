Drunk driver sentenced to 4 years in prison, 2 years probation in 2022 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A drunk driver will serve 4 years behind bars in connection with a 2022 drunk driving crash that killed Rashid Conteh.

Connor Gaskill pleaded guilty on February 4 to Causing Death When Operating While Intoxicated and three counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Monday a Marion County judge sentenced him to 4 years in prison followed by two years probation and 2 years of license suspension.

As part of his plea agreement, the maximum Gaskill faced was up to four years behind bars, home detention or work release plus up to two years probation.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges against Gaskill including Reckless Homicide.

The victim’s family provided the following statement following his conviction:

“Rashid was the heart of our family, and the harm Mr. Gaskill has inflicted cannot be measured by any sentence he serves. While this outcome falls short of addressing the profound loss our family has endured, we support the prosecutor’s decision and appreciate his dedication to this case. We will be urging the judge to impose the maximum sentence permitted under the plea agreement.”

--The Family of Rashid Conteh

provided by family Rashid Swaray Conteh was killed in a deadly crash in on September 29, 2022.

A court document alleged that Connor Gaskill caused the crash that killed Rashid Conteh by driving at 55 mph in a 30 mph zone and failing to stop at a stop sign, never applying his brakes, before t-boning a Lyft in which Rashid Conteh and two others were passengers.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Connor Gaskill ran a stop sign at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware streets and crashed into the Lyft, which Rashid Conteh, his brother and one other person were riding in.

There are signs beneath the stop signs in that area indicating that cross traffic does not stop, according to the affidavit.

Rashid Conteh was critically injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital, where he later died. An autopsy determined his cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries resulting from an accident."

provided by family Rashid Swaray Conteh was killed in a deadly crash in on September 29, 2022.

Nelson Conteh, Rashid Conteh's brother, the other passenger and the driver of the Lyft were also injured.

The affidavit states that Connor Gaskill told an officer he "did not remember how the accident happened" and initially claimed the Lyft had turned in front of him on East 24th Street. When questioned further, "he stated he couldn't give an honest answer about how the crash occurred."

PREVIOUS | 'We're going to fight like hell': Family raises questions about investigation into deadly crash

It continues, "After providing his information, a statement and cursory check by paramedics, Connor Gaskill walked from the collision area."

WRTV Connor Gaskill appeared in court on February 4, 2025.

Additionally in the affidavit, Gaskill's eyes were observed to be glassy by officers.

He was reportedly drinking with his girlfriend and a friend in downtown Indy, but left without them as they would not ride with him because of his level of intoxication.

PREVIOUS | 'I just don't feel safe': Neighbors want city to address dangerous intersection where fatal crash occurred

According to the crash report filed by an IMPD officer, no field sobriety tests were done on the driver that slammed into the Lyft.

Indiana Code 9-30-7-3 states:

“A law enforcement officer shall offer a portable breath test or chemical test to any person who the officer has reason to believe operated a vehicle that was involved in a fatal accident or an accident involving serious bodily injury.”

WRTV Investigates has requested any disciplinary actions against the officers involved as well as the body camera footage from the crash. We are still waiting to hear back.

