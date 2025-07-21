East side park receives $700K facelift following neighbor concerns

INDIANAPOLIS—An east side park just received a $700,000 facelift, featuring a new playground, basketball court, and benches.

WRTV New basketball court at John Ed Park

The improvements at John Ed Park follow concerns from citizens who contacted WRTV Investigates last summer, saying the park had been fenced off for nearly a year.

Stephanie Tinsley reached out to WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney for help, saying children were playing basketball in the streets and alleys.

WRTV Stephanie Tinsley

So WRTV Investigates asked city leaders important questions about John Ed Park and other parks throughout the city.

We learned John Ed Park is one of 21 city parks benefiting from $16.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding appropriated in 2021.

“We feel good that by the end of 2026, we will have the whole scope of projects completed,” said Indy Parks spokesperson Alex Cortwright. “Residents will see new ones like this one pop up continuously for the next year and a half.”

Tinsley’s children are grown, but she loves seeing her neighbors enjoy the upgraded park.

“The kids are really enjoying it,” said Tinsley. “There are things for them to climb on.”

Last summer, WRTV Investigates found high weeds, grass and deteriorating mulch at playgrounds across the city.

Indy Parks is replacing that mulch with rubberized surfaces that last longer.

WRTV Investigates asked Indy Parks spokesperson Alex Cortwright if the city will be able to maintain the newly updated parks.

“That’s a big priority for us,” said Cortwright.

WRTV Indy Parks spokesperson Alex Cortwright

On July 7, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an additional $2 million for park maintenance.

"We are seeing those opportunities to bring additional maintenance funds for parks where possible and we will continue to do that, even as we move into tighter budgets, it’s going to be a priority,” said Cortwright.

Stephanie Tinsley is glad she contacted WRTV Investigates.

"I appreciate your help because without you, I don't know that it would have gotten accomplished," said Tinsley.

She hopes other people speak up about the condition of their parks.

"A closed mouth don't get fed,” said Tinsley. “You have to speak up when things are not going as they should.”

These improvements are part of the city's goal to replace 40% of Indy Parks playgrounds by 2026.