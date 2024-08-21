EEOC now says it won't need to furlough thousands of workers

INDIANAPOLIS— The federal agency tasked with investigating discrimination in the workplace now says it will avoid furloughing employees later this month, WRTV Investigates has learned.

As WRTV reported, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) put more than 2,000 employees across the country on notice, including at least 58 workers in the Indianapolis office.

A furlough is a temporary, unpaid leave of absence from work or a reduction in hours for an employee.

However, on August 20, EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows said such an action is no longer needed.

“Through the combined efforts of the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, EEOC’s senior leaders, and EEOC employees, the agency has accrued sufficient savings to eliminate the need for a furlough on August 30, 2024,” said Burrows in a statement to WRTV. “I am grateful to EEOC employees for their patience during this process and their continued dedication to protecting the civil rights of America’s workers.”

The agency’s estimated daily payroll costs are about $1.3 million.

The EEOC enforces federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a job applicant or an employee because of the person's race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related conditions, gender identity, and sexual orientation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.

The agency says it’s been under “significant spending constraints” this fiscal year because their enacted budget was held at the FY2023 level of $455 million while the EEOC faced increased costs including rent and security.

“In FY 2024, federal employees received a well-deserved, but unfunded, 5.2% pay increase with accompanying increases in benefits,” the EEOC told WRTV In an email. “Because more than 76% of the EEOC’s budget is allocated to compensation and benefits for our employees, the increase in salary and benefits had a significant impact. At the same time, we also have had fewer staff departures than projected and substantial increases in security, rent, and required mission critical contract costs.”

The EEOC says it has taken steps to keep its finances in order including:



limited hiring to only a handful of critical positions despite increased demand from the public for EEOC’s services

made significant, across-the-board operating cuts to all divisions

eliminated most training funds

substantially reduced travel

delayed spending on longer term projects such as office moves and construction.

The Indianapolis office is the only office for Indiana listed on the EEOC website. It has 58 employees, according to the EEOC.

It is located at:

115 W. Washington Street South Tower Suite 600

Indianapolis, IN 46204.