EPA: Help available for Indiana water systems replacing lead service lines

INDIANAPOLIS-- 2025 could be a challenging year for thousands of water utilities across the state.

The new federal lead and copper rules require the replacement of lead pipes within 10 years.

The push created under the Biden administration also requires water utilities to notify customers if their service line is lead, unknown, or galvanized steel requiring replacement.

Public service lines are the pipes that carry the water from the main water line (typically under the street) to the customer’s home.

WRTV Investigates spoke one-on-one with Bruno Pigott, acting administrator for water at the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Pigott previously worked for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) for 21 years.

“It’s all about public health,” said Pigott. “It’s about ensuring when you turn on your tap water and brush your teeth at the end of the day that the water you’re consuming is clean and safe.”

Lead is a highly toxic metal that can have long-lasting health effects on children and adults including developmental delays, behavioral issues, reproductive problems and heart problems.

4,000 water systems across Indiana are impacted by the new lead and copper rule and they must do an inventory of the number of lead service lines and notify impacted customers, said Pigott.

Pigott emphasized the EPA is offering help to water systems.

“There’s more money available than ever before in the history of this country for water and wastewater improvements including $26 million to remove lead service lines,” said Pigott. “Some small communities may not be aware of these resources or how to go about figuring all these things out and that’s why we’ve invested $200 million in technical assistance programs to help small communities figure out where their lead services lines if they have them, and then create a plan for removing those lead service lines.”

IDEM sent out more than 170 violation letters for not conducting the inventory or for late reporting— meaning they completed the inventory but did not submit an inventory by the October 16 deadline.

"We know this doesn’t occur overnight which is why the rule has communities starting the process with how many lead service lines are available,” said Pigott. “We are available to help."

Pigott emphasized replacing lead service lines is a priority of the Biden administration.

WRTV Investigates asked whether the efforts will continue under a Trump administration.

“I can’t speak for the new administration but what I can tell you is communities are already hard at work replacing these lead service lines,” said Pigott. "I’m very confident that regardless of what the new administration does, the communities themselves are committed to improving the public health protections that removing these lead service lines provides.”

WRTV Investigates contacted the Trump-Vance transition team to see if they have any specific plans regarding lead service line replacement. We are still waiting to hear back.

Indiana water systems can get assistance through the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA).

The IFA has allocated more than $20 million in financial support to more than 850 utilities. The funding helps with identifying lead service lines, training, technical assistance, and managing data.

No communities were denied assistance, IFA officials said.

Bruno Pigott said every dollar spent in removing lead service lines saves $13 in other costs, like health care.

“You save money because you’re not going to the doctor with cardiac issues,” said Pigott.

Pigott said Indiana could face dire health consequences if lead service lines aren’t replaced.

“The stakes are public health is just not protected,” said Pigott. “It’s about our children and their future."

If you receive a letter from your water system, don’t ignore it. Contact your utility for the next steps.

You can also contact your water system or a private lab to get your water tested at the tap in your home.

Customers can also contact a certified drinking water lab about collecting a sample. IDOH maintains the list of certified drinking water labs: https://www.in.gov/health/laboratories/drinking-water-laboratory-certification/ [in.gov]



