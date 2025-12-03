Ex-Carmel HS instructional assistant accused of falsifying timesheets

CARMEL — Carmel Clay Schools is making changes to its timesheet system following a state audit that found the district paid an ex-employee $6,039 for hours he did not work.

The State Board of Accounts released an audit Tuesday that found instructional assistant LaDorn Wilkerson falsified time sheets and received $6,039 in pay and benefits that he was not entitled to.

The audit says Wilkerson submitted time sheets for working both as an instructional assistant and bus aide.

For the 2023-2024 school year, Wilkerson was scheduled to work from 8:45 am until 2:15 pm as an instructional assistant at Carmel High School.

Prior to the 2023-2024 school year, Wilkerson had also worked as a bus aide.

However, Wilkerson did not have any bus aide assignments for the 2023-2024 school year, the audit read.

While working as an instructional assistant, Wilkerson would ride the bus with students during mid-day routes.

“Wilkinson additionally submitted timesheets for bus aide hours working afternoon shifts even though he did not work as a bus aide during the afternoon shift,” read the audit. “The additional hours he reported working as a bus aide were not deducted from his instructional assistant’s timesheet.”

Wilkerson incorrectly reported he worked either the before or after school shift on 135 days during the school year, totaling 270 hours of bus aide compensation.

WRTV Investigates is working to reach Wilkerson for comment.

The State Board of Accounts racked up $5,173 in special investigation costs during the audit, including interviews with school personnel and review of timesheets and records.

The audit requests Wilkerson pay a total of $11,213.14 as a result of the $6,039 compensation overpayment and $5,173 special investigation costs.

It has been forwarded to the Hamilton County prosecutor for review.

No charges have been filed.

In its written response to the State Board of Accounts, the district says it terminated Wilkerson upon discovering the timesheet discrepancies.

“CCS agrees with the findings of the SBOA that LaDorn Wilkerson falsified timesheets for his position as a Bus Aide over the course of the 23-24 school year,” read the CCS response.

The district is implementing an electronic timesheet system that will provide supervisors with increased oversight and visibility into the work schedules of employees who hold multiple positions within the district, the CCS response said.

The system will be rolled out over the next 10 months.

In addition, the SPED Coordinator/Bus Aide Supervisor will review all Bus Aide timesheets before processing and reconcile them with Bus Aide assignments.

Carmel Clay Schools provided the following statement to WRTV:

"Carmel Clay Schools is aware of the recently published State Board of Accounts report. While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we are always grateful for the thorough work of the SBOA and appreciate their continued partnership in ensuring transparency and accountability.

As we move forward, the district is implementing a new timekeeping system and increasing internal oversight to strengthen safeguards."