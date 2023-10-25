Ex-Carmel school employee accused of misappropriating $200K

CARMEL, Ind.—Gift cards, gas, groceries, jewelry, and makeup.

A former extracurricular treasurer at Clay Middle School in Carmel is accused of making $53,927 in unauthorized purchases using the school’s credit card.

They served as the extracurricular treasurer from 2016 to 2021, and was responsible for maintaining the funds ledger, issuing receipts, making deposits and purchasing items with a big-box store credit card.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed the former treasurer failed to deposit $73,558 in money gathered from students and parents at the gate and from concessions during athletic events—including Boys 7th and 8th grade basketball and wrestling.

The audit also found they did not deposit $77,516 from non-athletic extracurricular activities, field trips and fundraisers.

In total, state auditors are asking them to repay the taxpayers $223,946 in misappropriated funds, unauthorized credit card purchases, late fees, and special investigation costs incurred by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

WRTV Investigates contacted the former treasurer, but we have not received a response.

No criminal charges have been filed.

WRTV also reached out to Indiana State Police about the audit, and Sgt. John Perrine confirmed they have an active criminal investigation into an alleged financial crime.

“Our investigation has been presented to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office however no charges have been filed yet and the case is still pending, which is considered active,” said Perrine in an email to WRTV. “Therefore, I am unable to confirm the suspect’s name or the name of the target of the investigation.”

Emily Bauer, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools said they have increased staff training and enhanced internal controls in response to the audit.

The district sent an email to parents earlier this month about the audit.

“It is disappointing to find out that any employee of a school system has taken money and while we are limited in discussing the case due to it being an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our families that we have increased staff training and implementation of internal controls across the district to prevent future incidents,” read the district email.

The former treasurer was fired in 2021.

