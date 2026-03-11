Ex-childcare worker charged after allegedly pulling child from bookshelf

INDIANAPOLIS-- Prosecutors have criminally charged a former childcare worker with felony battery following an incident at the Weston School, located at 7050 Coffman Road in Indianapolis.

Alexis Ferrell, 36, is charged with Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a person under the age of 14.

She’s currently incarcerated in the Marion County Jail, and an initial hearing is scheduled for March 12.

According to court documents, IMPD’s Child Abuse Unit was called to the school to investigate an alleged child battery that was captured on video on December 23, 2025.

The video showed that the lights in the daycare room were turned off and children were sleeping on cots.

The victim, a 3-year-old girl, was seen climbing on a bookshelf and sitting on top of it, court documents allege.

The childcare worker, Ferrell, was observed standing in the room holding a cellphone.

WRTV The Weston School on Coffman Road

Ferrell walked over to the victim and pulled the child from the bookshelf “in a forceful pulling motion,” court documents allege.

The child then fell “face first onto the floor and began to cry in pain,” read the court documents.

Prosecutors also allege Ferrell did not help the child afterwards and told her to lie down on the cot.

The video then showed Ferrell “forcefully” place the girl on the cot.

“It should be noted that there was a second daycare worker in the room just feet away from the incident,” read the probable cause affidavit. “In the video, the second worker does not get up to help or react to the incident.”

Following the incident, the child’s lips were swollen and bleeding, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl’s mother took her to a doctor who concluded the injuries were consistent with abuse, records allege.

When questioned by the school’s director, Ferrell said the girl “was not being good during nap time and had fallen from a bookshelf,” read the probable cause affidavit.

Ferrell was terminated from the Weston School, according to court documents.

She told police she had worked at various child care facilities for 17 years and had no intention of hurting the child.

WRTV Investigates is working to contact Ferrell for comment.

The Indiana Family Social Services Administration (FSSA), the state agency that licenses and inspects childcare facilities, cited the Weston School in Indianapolis on January 2.

“Staff member did not use positive discipline when took hold of child's right arm and pulled from top of bookshelf where child was sitting,” read the citation. “Child either hit something or the floor with face causing swelling and abrasions on her lips that was found by parent.”

State inspectors also noted a separate incident on January 28.

“Staff member engaged in inappropriate discipline while toileting a child,” read the citation.

You can look up childcare inspection reports here.

WRTV Investigates left a business card at the Weston School on March 10.

WRTV also emailed the company seeking comment, and we are still waiting to hear back.