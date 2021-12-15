Ex-DCS case manager accused of falsifying child abuse and neglect assessments

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A former Indiana Department of Child Services family case manager in Bartholomew County is accused of falsifying assessments related to child abuse and neglect investigations.

Elizabeth Funk, 57, is charged with falsifying child abuse or neglect information or records, a misdemeanor, and theft.

Prosecutors allege Funk documented she had face-to-face interviews with caregivers as part of child abuse and neglect evaluations that never took place.

Bartholomew County prosecutors also charged Funk with four felony criminal counts — one count of ghost employment and three counts of official misconduct.

Funk worked for the Bartholomew County DCS office in Columbus.

She was employed with DCS from May 2019 until the Department of Child Services terminated her on Jan. 29, 2020.

After her termination, DCS referred the case to the Indiana Office of Inspector General which launched an investigation.

The Inspector General reviewed Funk’s smartphone and laptop, and conducted interviews with DCS employees and caregivers on Funk’s caseload.

In one example, Funk was assigned to investigate an allegation that a child identified as L.C. was a victim of neglect.

Funk substantiated the allegations of neglect and requested the child’s parents engage in an Informal Adjustment (IA), or written agreement stating what the parents must do to keep their child safe, court documents allege.

L.C.’s mother contacted DCS regarding inaccurate information Funk noted in the IA, including conversations with the child’s grandparents that never occurred, read court documents.

The grandparents signed a statement affirming they did not have a face-to-face meeting with Funk on Jan. 6, 2020, even though Funk’s records reflected they did meet, court documents say.

“In total, Funk was paid for approximately 140 minutes of state working hours when she was not engaged to work on this case,” court documents say.

Documents filed by prosecutors outline similar allegations involving three other children.

In another case, Funk submitted a $16.86 travel voucher claiming travel from her DCS office in Columbus to Creekside Elementary School in Franklin and return.

However, school visitation records show Funk did not visit the school the entire 2019-20 school year, records show.

Prosecutors allege she falsely claimed travel expenditure for a trip she did not make and charged Funk with theft.

The Office of Inspector General interviewed Funk, who replied she had no clients in Franklin, court records allege.

Funk also told the Office of Inspector General that she had a heavy caseload during that time and it was not uncommon to be under pressure from DCS supervisors to close cases.

Prosecutors filed the six criminal charges against Funk on Sept. 27, 2021.

Her jury trial is scheduled for April 19, 2022.

WRTV Investigates found out about the case while looking through reports on the Office of Inspector General’s website.

Funk’s attorney Alex Zimmerman said his client had no comment.

A spokesperson for Indiana DCS declined to comment as well.