Ex-DWD Commissioner to become new Secretary of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor-elect Mike Braun plans to appoint David Adams as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, a position aimed at creating jobs in our state.

As WRTV Investigates reported, Adams served as Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner for eight months before resigning on May 15, 2023.

From September 2022 to May 2023, Adams oversaw DWD— a state agency with 980 employees tasked with paying unemployment claims to Hoosiers who lost their jobs as well as administering programs aimed at connecting employers and workers.

Since Adams resigned from the Governor Holcomb administration last spring, he has worked in management consulting in the private sector and also served on the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet until summer 2024, according to Braun’s team.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet members are appointed by the Governor and include business and community leaders, education leaders, Indiana lawmakers and leaders from state agencies, according to the website.

Adams told WRTV he was brought in as DWD Commissioner in 2022 to help with the legislative session.

“We needed to help the Governor get through his legislative agenda which we successfully did,” said Adams in a 2023 phone conversation with WRTV. “I was brought in Sept. of 2022 to really focus on the legislative process. Because of my experience having managed the Public Employees Retirement Fund, having us go through the legislative process was an important aspect to this.”

A big part of DWD is unemployment insurance, but Adams said his skills are more geared toward improving Indiana’s workforce and helping businesses find skilled workers.

Adams said he and the Governor agreed to let Richard Paulk, who had been working in operations, to take over as DWD Commissioner.

“If I had just departed and there was no official or capacity moving forward I could see where there would be challenges, but I brought in Richard Paulk as my COO to take on this role knowing we were going to do this transition,” said Adams. “I think it was handled appropriately.”

In the months before his resignation, DWD faced criticism after it demanded some Hoosiers repay thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.

Adams said his resignation had nothing to do with that.

“None, whatsoever,” said Adams in 2023.

Governor-elect Braun said Adams brings “extensive experience in economic development, innovation, and business growth.”

"David's proven track record of driving economic growth and innovation makes him the ideal choice to lead Indiana's commerce initiatives," said Governor-elect Braun. "His experience in workforce development to drive economic growth, combined with his successful entrepreneurial business track record and ability to attract major investments, will help accelerate Indiana's economic momentum."

Adams was a founding member of the leadership team that grew software company i2 Technologies from $4M to $1.1B in revenue, read a news release from Braun’s transition team.

“Governor-elect Braun’s vision for our state’s economic future is bold and one that I look forward to supporting as Secretary of Commerce,” said Adams. “His business career gives him a unique perspective of workforce development and economic prosperity, and while we have great momentum as a state, there is more work to be done. We have an opportunity ahead of us to recruit and build a talent pipeline, and I look forward to working with Governor-elect Braun and the General Assembly to take our state to new heights.”

As the Secretary of Commerce, Adams will be responsible for driving economic opportunity for the state and fostering an entrepreneurial environment for innovation, read the news release.