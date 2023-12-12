Ex-INDOT manager must pay $2K fine for using state phone for adult chats

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind.-- A former Indiana Department of Transportation manager must pay a $2,048 fine by January 16, 2024 following an investigation by the Indiana Office of Inspector General that found he misused state property while on the job.

According to a report just released December 5 by the Office of Inspector General, Justin Breedlove worked as a Cambridge City Subdistrict Manager for INDOT starting in 2018.

He was responsible for directing, planning and scheduling maintenance activities as well as inspecting and reviewing work being performed.

INDOT terminated Breedlove from his position on October 21, 2021.

On November 10, 2021, the Indiana Office of Inspector General received a complaint that alleged Breedlove had not worked his regularly scheduled hours and had used his state issued cellphone to access adult chats.

The Office of Inspector General collaborated with a state police analyst to analyze data from Breedlove’s phone and found from January 2018 to October 2021, Breedlove “spent 485 hours away from the office and 32 hours on chat lines and other unauthorized phone activities during regular work hours.”

Records showed Breedlove accessed multiple adult chats using his state issued phone including “Red Hot Date Line” and “Hollar Online” during his work schedule between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When confronted by INDOT, Breedlove claimed a boy living in his home had made the calls, however the calls occurred during Breedlove’s regularly scheduled work hours and Breedlove was not approved to work from home, according to the report.

Based on Breedlove’s salary and cell phone bill, the state of Indiana incurred a loss of $2,048, the report found.

On October 12, 2023, the Office of Inspector General presented its case to the State Ethics Commission and the commission found probable cause to file an ethics complaint against Breedlove alleging he violated the state’s property rule and ghost employment rule.

The ghost employment rule says state employees can’t engage in work or activities other than their official duties during their normal working hours.

The Inspector General and Breedlove signed an agreed settlement in which Breedlove admitted to the violations as alleged in the ethics complaint.

As part of the agreement, he must pay a fine of $2,048 and is barred from any future employment with the state of Indiana.

The State Ethics Commission approved the settlement on November 16, 2023, and Breedlove must pay the fine by January 16, 2024.

WRTV Investigates is working to contact Breedlove.

INDOT declined to comment and directed WRTV to the state personnel.

Breedlove has not been criminally charged.

WRTV Investigates contacted the Randolph County Prosecutor’s office and a spokesperson said they had not received the Inspector General report.