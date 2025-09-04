Ex-IPS student won't serve additional jail time for assaulting teacher

INDIANAPOLIS — A former IPS student who assaulted a teacher will not spend any additional time behind bars.

Judge Amy Jones sentenced Aziz Mahamadou to time already served—345 days of incarceration while awaiting trial on this case.

Prosecutors charged him in September 2024 with battery resulting in bodily injury after he allegedly attacked a special education teacher at George Washington High School.

Mahamadou pleaded guilty on September 3, 2025 to Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury.

Back in April, Judge Jones found the former student incompetent to stand trial.

Following that determination, court records show several compliance hearings were held and a new competency evaluation was filed in June.

"He was restored to competency a couple months ago," said Michael Leffler, spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, in an email to WRTV. He pleaded guilty to count one and received a sentenced of 690. He’ll head back to Johnson County to serve a sentence for an unrelated matter there."

A Level 6 Felony had a sentencing range of 0.5 – 2.5 years, said Leffler.

According to court documents, Mahamadou attacked a teacher in class on Sept. 10.

Mahamadou allegedly stood up from his desk, walked up to the teacher and struck him in the mouth. After the punch, Mahamadou allegedly kicked the teacher multiple times in the ribs.

The teacher, according to court documents, suffered a cracked rib and a concussion from the attack.

The teacher has not responded to WRTV's requests for comment.

During the attack, Mahamadou allegedly said "You don't think I don't speak English".

WRTV Investigates has been looking into the problem of teacher injuries since 2019.

Indianapolis Public Schools reported 46 school employee incidents caused by students during the 2024-25 school year.

IPS also listed 7 incidents in which a school employee had to miss work as a result of an injury caused by a student.