Ex-NASA employee and veteran killed in Kokomo house fire, brother says

KOKOMO, Ind— A US Air Force veteran and retired NASA employee died in a house fire Friday night, according to a family member.

Charlene Ormsby, 69, was at home at 1131 N. Armstrong when her home caught fire, according to her brother Chris Ormsby.

Chris Ormsby told WRTV Investigates his sister had just had a company install a new gas furnace earlier in January. The Kokomo Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chris Ormsby provided Ring camera footage to WRTV which appears to show the fire break out at his sister’s home.

Ring Camera Fatal fire at 1131 N. Armstrong





Kokomo Fire Department arrived on scene at 11:13 pm and encountered heavy fire at the home.

“We are saddened to report that attempts to rescue the resident were unsuccessful due to extreme heat and partial collapse of the structure,” Steve Stackhouse, Deputy Chief of Operations said in a statement. “The fire remains under investigation.

Char recently retired from both NASA and the US Air Force after 30 years, according to her brother, and returned to Kokomo to spend time with her parents and siblings.

The coroner cannot positively ID her remains without DNA or dental records, which may take weeks, said Ormsby.

Property records show Charlene Ormsby owns the property at 1131 N. Armstrong in Kokomo.

The Howard County Coroner said a forensic autopsy was scheduled for January 21 at the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District Chief Glenda Myers at 765-457-2636 or gmyers@cityofkokomo.org.