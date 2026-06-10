FBI Indianapolis announces summer crackdown on violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Federal, state and local law enforcement officers are cracking down on violent crime as part of the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative.

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lamar Browning—he’s wanted for his role in a criminal organization called the Crown Hill Enterprise.

FBI

WRTV Investigates sat down with Timothy O’Malley, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis Office.

“We're going to go through and prioritize those fugitives, and we're going to try to make

some advances in getting those folks under arrest,” said O’Malley. “Right now the FBI is going through all its databases, trying to figure out who has been indicted, who has been charged, and who hasn't faced consequences yet, and we're going to hold them accountable by getting them into custody.”

O’Malley said Browning is the last suspect who has not been arrested in the Crown Hill Enterprise case.

“They were drug trafficking every type of drug; crack, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl,

oxycodone, you name it,” said O’Malley. “They were dealing it in Crown Hill.”

Now in its second year, Summer Heat is a collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to target violent criminals, fugitives, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations over the summer months.

Nationwide during Summer Heat 2025, the FBI and its partners achieved the following:



More than 8,600 arrests.

More than 2,200 firearms seized.

Approximately 44,500 kilograms of cocaine seized.

Nearly 7,800 search operations conducted.

In Indiana, FBI Indianapolis and law enforcement partners made 114 arrests of violent offenders during the 2025 initiative. Agents and officers also seized:



Twenty-six firearms.

Seven pounds of fentanyl.

More than two pounds of fentanyl/heroin mix.

Nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine.

Nearly two pounds of cocaine.

Summer is prime-time for crime—the heat draws people outside and to events where they’re interacting.

WRTV Timothy O'Malley is the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Indianapolis

O’Malley said even if you don’t live in an area with a lot of violent crime, it does impact you.

“Maybe you don't see the drug dealing in your community, but you're going to see people breaking into cars and stealing stuff, you're going to see them robbing stores, and it happens every [day], or burglarizing homes,” said O’Malley. “We've had car break-ins and carjackings, and all that stuff. If it doesn't, if it goes unchecked, it spreads to every community.”

The Summer Heat initiative runs from June 1 through September 20.

If you have any information that would help lead to an arrest, contact the FBI’s hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

WRTV Investigates contacted both IMPD and Indiana State Police, and both agencies referred comment to the FBI.