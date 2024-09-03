FBI investigating financial firm with ties to Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into Drive Planning LLC, a financial firm with offices in Fishers, Florida and Georgia.

WRTV Investigates broke the story last month about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s civil lawsuit against the Georgia-based financial company and its CEO for allegedly running a $300 million Ponzi scheme.

Tuesday, the FBI’s Atlanta office announced on social media it is conducting its own investigation into Drive Planning LLC.

“FBI Atlanta is seeking investors in Drive Planning LLC based in Alpharetta,” read the post. “The FBI currently has an investigation underway.”

The FBI is asking potential victims to fill out a form on their website.

“Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law,” read the FBI website. “Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the responses provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.”

When WRTV Investigates stopped by the Fishers office of Drive Planning LLC last month, no one was working at the time, however there were desks and other materials inside the office.

The Drive Planning LLC website is now password protected and the social media accounts are no longer working.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that, from 2020 through at least June 2024, Drive Planning and its CEO Russell Todd Burkhalter raised more than $300 million for purported real estate investments, telling investors their money would be used to fund land development projects.

Drive Planning LLC promised 10% interest every 3 months and encouraged investors to tap their savings, retirement accounts, and even open lines of credit to invest, according to the complaint.

Drive Planning and Burkhalter spent investor funds to fund his lavish style including buying clothing, jewelry and beauty treatments including $69,293 at Diamonds Direct and $75,785 at Louis Vuitton as well as $4.6 million on chartering private jets and luxury car services, the lawsuit alleged.

Investigators also allege at least $2 million in investor funds was used to buy a $3.1 million yacht called “Stillwater” for Burkhalter.

Attorneys for Burkhalter say he denies the allegations.

"While we cannot disclose specific details about the matter, Mr. Burkhalter cooperated with the SEC in submitting the receivership and preliminary injunction orders to the Court," read the attorney statement. "Mr. Burkhalter denies the allegations contained in the SEC’s complaint and looks forward to quickly resolving this matter."

According to their website, the FBI investigates white-collar crime and works closely with partner law enforcement and regulatory agencies like: