Federal funding cuts will impact Indiana crime victims and their advocates

INDIANAPOLIS — Victims of crime in Indiana could soon be left in the dark because federal funding meant to help them is running out of money.

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants are the primary source of federal funding for thousands of victim service providers including programs serving victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Federal funding for victim services are expected to take a 41% cut in 2024-- $1.2 billion compared to $1.9 billion last year— that’s a $700 million reduction.

The money comes from federal criminal prosecutions and fines, but those are now at a two-decade low.

Indiana is already facing an attorney shortage including not enough prosecutors to file criminal cases and losing federal funding is expected to make the situation even worse.

WRTV Investigates traveled to several parts of our state to find out how the VOCA grant cuts will impact public safety.

Esthela Robles is a Lafayette mother and survivor of domestic violence.

For years, she’s relied on a YWCA program which is funded by VOCA grants.

Victims often need help with divorce, protective orders, immigration cases, and even basic needs like diapers and housing.

“They have helped me with attorneys to pay everything,” said Robles. “It means a lot because I wouldn't be able to do that myself."

VOCA grants also pay for Nohemi Lugo’s salary.

She is a Hispanic advocate with the YWCA domestic violence program and is concerned about the potential cuts.

“One in three women is abused, so the need is very real,” said Lugo. “It’s a ripple effect overall. Stopping domestic violence is just a benefit for the entire society.”

The Indiana Coalition to End Domestic Violence says Indiana’s share of VOCA dollars has been decreasing since a peak in 2018.

Indiana received $67 million in VOCA grants in 2018. This year, Indiana received only $16 million, according to the coalition.

“We’re going to have doors close, we are going to have services end,” said Kerry Hyatt Bennett, Chief Legal Counsel at the Indiana Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

She’s concerned cuts to VOCA grants could mean people will stay in dangerous situations.

“Study after study says it's one thing to get out of an abusive relationship, it's another thing entirely to stay out of an abusive relationship,” said Hyatt Bennett.

VOCA grants help other types of crime victims as well including fraud, robbery, drunk driving and trafficking.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has 6 victim advocates who are partially or fully funded with VOCA grants including Betsy Baxter.

"A big part of our job is just providing them with information in terms of hearings, what the potential outcomes are,” said Baxter. “Victims have rights so there's a good chance that victim's rights will be violated."

Baxter said the cuts could slow down the criminal justice even further.

Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings is one of 49 prosecutors who signed onto a February 26 letter to Congress, which urges them to act.

“Millions of victims, including abused children and battered women, will be left without access to safety, justice and healing,” read the letter to Congress. “The impact will be the most severe on the smallest programs, particularly programs in rural communities, low-income communities and communities of color.”

If Congress does not act, Madison County will lose at least two victim advocates.

“Not having them on board with that will make it much more difficult and our advocates are trained in those areas, and our prosecutors aren't necessarily trained to provide those sort of resources,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings. “We don't have the time because there's so many cases."

Indiana prosecutors, the Indiana Coalition to End Domestic Violence, and other organizations that serve victims are also lobbying state lawmakers to make up the VOCA shortfall.

Our 2023 investigation Attorney Shortage showed only 11% of Indiana counties have adequate staffing to meet its workload.

Losing VOCA grant dollars means prosecutors will have to take on even more and impact their ability to successfully prosecute criminals.

“Absolutely it impacts public safety,” said Cummings.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Indiana members of Congress about the potential cuts.

CONGRESSMAN ANDRE CARSON STATEMENT

“Congressman Carson is a strong supporter of these programs and has been a consistent champion. For years, he has recommended full and robust funding to help Hoosier victims of violence and victims across the country. Unfortunately, House Republicans have proposed dramatic cuts to these programs that would be devastating. Congressman Carson will continue to oppose these cuts and any cuts to programming that provides a lifeline for at-risk communities.”

SENATOR TODD YOUNG

“Senator Young is a supporter of VOCA funding and signed a letter in support of increasing that funding. The FY24 appropriations bills are still being negotiated by Congress and Senator Young is not a member of the Appropriations Committee, so we don’t have an update on where the final funding level will stand at this point.”