Federal judge orders Muncie Police Officer to remain on house arrest until 2nd trial

MUNCIE-- A federal judge has ordered a Muncie Police Officer to remain on house arrest until his second federal trial for false informing.

Corey Posey was arrested for drunk driving earlier this month after Kokomo police said he rear-ended another vehicle on US 31, and a certified chemical test revealed his blood alcohol concentration was .087, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Tuesday, a federal judge placed Corey Posey on home incarceration with a GPS monitor and ordered him not to drive.

Posey is not allowed to leave the house unless it’s for a pre-approved meeting such as meetings with his attorney or doctor appointments.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion following Posey’s drunk driving arrest asking for an arrest warrant for Posey.

“Posey hit another vehicle and endangered the community with his conduct,” read the motion filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “It is also concerning that Posey felt the need to inform (Kokomo Police) Officer Riley on multiple occasions that he is a current and active Muncie Police Department Detective.”

Posey must remain on home incarceration until his second federal trial for false reporting, which is scheduled for September 11.

Posey is the remaining defendant in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers — for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

Posey was charged with one count of False Report, a felony, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

His previous federal trial resulted in a hung jury after they failed to reach a verdict.

WRTV Investigates has contacted the Muncie Police Department to see if Posey is still employed with the department.

"Officer Posey is currently on administrative leave and we are investigating the situation," said Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan in a statement to WRTV. "Once the investigation is complete, the matter will be forwarded to the Muncie Police Merit Commission per procedure and in accordance with Indiana state law."

Howard County prosecutors filed formal charges against Posey for:



Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person

Oper Veh w/ Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15

An attorney for Posey declined to comment.

The allegations against Corey Posey stem from a 2018 incident in which Posey is accused of writing a report that implied suspect Lonnie Gannom failed to comply with commands.

Posey omitted from the report that his colleague, Officer Chase Winkle, struck Gannom’s head and neck with his knee and also omitted that Winkle caused Gannom’s injuries, the indictment read.

Posey is the only officer to go to trial. Four other former Muncie Police officers have already pleaded guilty in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

He is also the only police officer federally charged who is still employed with the Muncie Police Department.

Posey is still receiving a salary from the city, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Muncie Police Department Chief Nathan Sloan placed Posey on paid administrative leave on April 14, 2021, the day after the federal indictment.

Posey has been with the department since 2018. In 2021, his salary was $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request in June 2023 to find out how much compensation Posey has collected since he was federally indicted for false reporting, and we are waiting on a response.

