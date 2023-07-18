Two juveniles charged as adults in Lawrence homicide case

LAWRENCE — Two juvenile males have been charged with murder for their involvement in an incident in Lawrence that left one person dead and another injured in May.

16-year-old, Derek Reasor and 16-year-old, Quaycon George were both charged as adults for the death of Bryce Brown and injury of another victim on May 26.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bryce Brown was found shot in the head in the drivers seat of a vehicle and the other victim was found shot in the stomach at a nearby gas station.

Police later learned that multiple males were involved in an attempted robbery of Brown and others in his vehicle that led to shots being fired.

According to the affidavit, the recovery of cellphones, speaking with witnesses, security camera footage and observing Instagram accounts led to the arrests of the suspects.

Multiple accounts of the incident from various witnesses determined that Brown and three others drove to Churchill Apartments to sell drugs to a group of males.

The group of males included Reasor, George and others, court documents state.

One witness, who was in the back of Brown's vehicle and the other victim that was shot told police that after arriving to the apartments they remembered two males getting into the backseat. The two males then got out of the vehicle and walked back to the apartment building. Court documents state, they then recalled "multiple people running up on the vehicle with guns pointed at them yelling to hand over all their stuff."

Then, as Brown attempted to drive away, shots were fired.

During the beginning of an investigation, the affidavit states Lawrence detectives were notified by a source that three to four suspects were at a nearby gas station prior to the shooting.

Detectives reviewed camera footage from the gas station and observed four suspects, including two that were recognized from a prior shots fired incident. One of the suspects being Reasor.

According to the affidavit, multiple witness were also able to identify the subjects in the security footage as being Reasor, George, also known as Spazz, and three others known as KG, AG and JS.

On June 6, detectives processed phone records from Reasor. Court documents show that cell location records placed Reasor in the area of the homicide on May 26. Police also found that Reasor took a flight to Jacksonville, Florida two days later.

Social Media

Additionally, detectives were able to recover several social media messages between different parties that were relevant to the incident.

On an apple phone recovered from the scene that belonged to Brown, police found Snapchat messages between Brown and user "D."

In a conversation on May 3, court documents show "D." and Brown communicate regarding the price and amount for a narcotics transaction.

On May 26, "D" asks Brown if he can "pull up," because he doesn't have his rental car anymore.

On July 16, detectives began reviewing messages from the Instagram account belonging to JS.

On May 26, less than two hours after the shooting, AG messages JS stating, “White boy said to write him”. On May 27, AG sends a Fox59 news article link of the Lawrence Homicide to JS. JS responds to the link by stating “WTF they hot”, then AG responds stating, “yes they can’t come back”.

Court documents show detectives then began reviewing the Instagram account of Reasor.

In a group chat between Reasor, Spazz, (identified as George), BG, KG and others, police found the following relevant messages:

5/19:

The group chat is created by Derek Reasor, Reasor names the group chat, RunDownsOnly

5/26: (The day of the shooting)

2:20 p.m - Reasor says he is almost to the hill, pulling up soon, be ready

2:22 pm - Reasor tags Quayvon George and KG, telling them to come out, stating he is outside BG’s apartment

- There is about a 4-hour gap with no messages in the group.

6: 45 pm- Reasor says, you know [ ] [ ] the opps, then tags everyone stating, "whatever happens I love yall [ ] like my mama kids fasho"

6: 54 pm- KG says, "On da news…check"

Reasor immediately responds stating, "screenshot it I cant find it"

8:00 pm - deekasoo_ says, "y’all good what happened to white boy?"

- Reasor immediately responds stating, "I don’t even know for real, sb got to bussin"

- Deekasoo_ responds by stating, "they said he got hit in his head"

- Reasor responds stating, "that’s tuff"

-Deekasoo_ says, "y’all know em?"

-Reasor responds stating, "nope"

-Deekasoo_ says, "slap it he caught his first one"

-Reasor then says, "wym, bro get off that social media [ ]"

- Reasor then says, "they both died"

5/27:

-Reasor says to group, "whos in the hill right now"

- Then Reasor asks, what happened to the car (referring to the black Volkswagen)

- L.o.e.ant_ responds stating he thinks it got repossessed

5/28:

-Reasor tells the group, "on da plane brothers"

- Then a few hours later Reasor says, "in florida"

- Multiple members respond by stating to be safe because the police are out and active

5/29:

- l.o.e.ant_ says to group, "feds out don’t pop out, they searching for stuff"

-KG responds, "searching where, do they got a description"

- KG says "they gone raid yo house"

- Reasor says, "All I need is the backpack, that’s the only piece they got on me"

-Quayvon Goerge responds asking to grab his hoodie

-Reasor mentions his hoodie and belt

-KG responds by stating she burned it all

- KG says, "should I sell my pipe" (referring to a firearm)

-Reasor responds stating, "yeah but not to anybody out east"

- KG responds, "Im selling it to a african"

-Reasor says, "yeah sell it"

-Reasor says, "im tryin to sell mine"

-KG responds, "Bet"

5/31:

- mr.facesum4x says, "aye they gotta picture of y’all they asking bout y’all don’t come back to da hill"

- Reasor responds, "of me?"

-Mr.facesum4x responds, "yea"

- Reasor responds, "what picture"

-Deekasoo_ then sends a photo of a screenshot message saying the police were just over here showing pictures of white boy and k

- Reasor responds asking for the Instagram account for DK

- Reasor again asks for the Instagram account for DK

-Derek Reasor, BG, deekasoo_, and mr.facesum4x all begin talking about who might be ratting to the police

- Derek Reasor then says, "Im finna smoke myself, im not going back to jail for life, talking all the cops with me"

-Deekasoo_ says to Reasor, "be cool, you in Florida they cant get you there"

- Deekasoo_ then says, "the rats"

-BG says, "who all you tell?"

-Reasor responds, "nobody, but they know who I am, what they tryna do is get a witness, they don’t have concrete evidence"

-Deekasoo_ says, "don’t say much on here cus that’s gon boost they evidence"

-Quayvon George says to disable all IG accounts, "its time to ghost brother"

Based on the findings from the investigation four people were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

Derek Reasor is being tried as an adult with multiple charges, including two counts of murder murder, twp counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted murder, armed robbery, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Reasor has a jury trial set for September 18.

Quayvon George is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery.

George's jury trial is also set for September 18.

According to Lawrence Police Department, two others involved were also arrested but are being charged as juveniles, therefore will not be named.

