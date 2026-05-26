Feds issue warning about party invite scam

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning Tuesday about a phishing scam that appears to be a friend or family member inviting you to a party.

The scam, sent via text or email, typically says “You’re Invited” and asks for your email login credentials to open the invitation.

Many consumers believe the invitations are real because they appear to come from well-known invitation platforms like Evite or Paperless Post.

“Some messages list someone you know as the host and make you enter your email username and password to see event details,” according to the Federal Trade Commission. “Some messages tell you to enter a phone number and share a special code to RSVP. That’s not how real invitations work.”

The FTC warns that scammers are trying to steal or reset your account information so they can take over your email account and send the same scam to your contacts.

The FTC says if you get an unexpected invitation like this, resist the urge to click.

Instead, check with the host to make sure it’s real.

To help protect yourself from phishing texts and emails:



Keep security software updated. Set your computer software to update automatically so it will deal with any new security threats. Update your phone's software regularly, too.

Set your computer software to update automatically so it will deal with any new security threats. Update your phone's software regularly, too. Use two-factor authentication . Taking extra steps to verify who you are makes it harder for scammers to log into your accounts if they get your username and password.

Taking extra steps to verify who you are makes it harder for scammers to log into your accounts if they get your username and password. Act quickly. If you think a scammer has your email account information, change your password to create a new, strong passphrase right away. Then, go to IdentityTheft.gov for specific steps to take based on other information you may have lost.

Forward phishing emails to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org and texts to SPAM (7726). Then, report the phishing attempt to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

You can contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at Kara.Kenney@wrtv.com.