"Finding that right leader": Candidates for Indiana governor sound off on Dept. of Child Services

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana gubernatorial candidates are sounding off on the state’s child welfare system and their plans to change it.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s term ends at the end of 2024, which means a new governor will take over in 2025—and with that could come a change in leadership at state agencies like the Indiana Department of Child Services.

WRTV Investigates asked all eight candidates what their plans are for DCS.

We received a lot of written statements, but only one candidate, Eric Doden, agreed to sit down for an on-camera interview.

The Republican businessman from Fort Wayne stopped by the WRTV studio to talk about the future of DCS and the state’s child welfare system.

Brad Forestal We received a lot of written statements, but only one candidate, Eric Doden, agreed to sit down for an on-camera interview.







“Protecting the vulnerable is one of the most important things we do,” said Doden.

More than 14,000 children in Indiana currently have a current case with the Indiana Department of Child Services—many of those kids are victims of abuse and neglect.

DCS has faced sharp criticism for its lack of transparency.

PREVIOUS | DCS Director declines interview requests despite calls for transparency

DCS director Eric Miller has been in charge since May 2023, yet Miller has refused to speak with WRTV on camera nor has he done any news conferences about his plans to better protect Hoosier children.

Kenney, Kara DCS Director Eric Miller was ordered to appear before Judge Robert Freese on September 25 at 1 pm



“I think the best leaders I’ve seen make themselves available,” said Doden. “They make themselves available because they want to be held accountable themselves."

Doden said if he is elected governor, every agency head will have to reapply for their job, including DCS Director Eric Miller.

“We are going to make sure we have the best agency heads, the best talent possible,” said Doden.

Doden said his first thing to do at DCS would be “finding that right leader.”

Republican candidate Curtis Hill made it clear he would remove Miller.

“Eric Miller will not be invited to remain as DCS director on my watch. Hoosier families and children deserve better,” Hill told WRTV in a statement.

RTV6 Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill talks about filing a lawsuit against Equifax for a 2017 data breach.

Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater also provided a written statement.

“I will evaluate every agency appointment individually and determine who I believe is best suited to serve the citizens of Indiana in each role,” said Rainwater in a statement to WRTV.

Rainwater campaign “I will evaluate every agency appointment individually and determine who I believe is best suited to serve the citizens of Indiana in each role,” said Rainwater in a statement to WRTV.







Meanwhile, Holcomb stands by his pick to lead DCS, Eric Miller.

PREVIOUS | Governor says DCS has made progress

“We’ve made a lot of progress at the Department of Child Services over the years,” Holcomb told WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney. “As to if you want to speak to the head of the DCS, then he can speak for himself.”

The Fort Wayne businessman served as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation from 2013 to 2015.

He’s a father of five children and his wife is a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), which is a trained volunteer who advocates for abused and neglected children.

Doden said he’s also met with foster parents across the state, like Braelynn Yerington, a Zionsville mom who has served as a foster parent.

"This is a taxpayer funded agency,” said Yerington in September 2023. “(Eric Miller) is a taxpayer funded official. And these are our children. "

Yerington said her main concern was the length of time children spend in foster care.

“I had a child who spent five years in foster care,” said Yerington.

WRTV Investigates asked what he took away from his meetings with foster parents.

“I think there's a real desire for transparency, and the lack of transparency it can lead to distrust or lack of trust,” said Doden.

Two other gubernatorial candidates echoed that concern.

“There’s no doubt we need more transparency in government, not less,” said Democrat Jennifer McCormick’s campaign in an email to WRTV.

McCormick for Governor Dr. Jennifer McCormick

Republican Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Lieutenant Governor, said she plans to do a “thorough examination and review of DCS” if elected.

“In order to maintain the trust of Hoosiers in state government, we must adhere to the highest transparency standard possible,” said Crouch.

Crouch campaign Suzanne Crouch

Doden said he also wants to address the length of time children spend in the child welfare system.

A child can get out of foster care in many ways including reuniting with their biological family, guardianship, being placed with a relative and adoption.

State court records show the median time from when a child is removed from a home to adoption is nearly three years or 1,017 days.

Doden said to address this, he has introduced a zero-cost adoption plan that would allow someone to adopt a child through the state for free—a process that typically costs families thousands of dollars.

“It would be if you make a contribution to the zero-cost adoption fund you get a 50 percent Indiana state tax credit on your taxes, and the rest of it would be tax deductible federally,” said Doden. “This adoption fund would not only pay for adoptions but also help with the aftercare for these kids so they have the best chance to be successful. That way parents aren't choosing between paying bills and helping their child."

Roughly 60 children die every year in our state from abuse and neglect—a fact Indiana’s new governor will have to address.

ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS FROM GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES

Republican Mike Braun

WRTV

"As Governor, Mike Braun will review every agency, determine if there is a need for new leadership, and have unprecedented transparency throughout the process. Mike's plan for DCS will focus on putting the safety of kids first, and the agency will be a vital tool in making Indiana the most pro-family state in the nation." - Josh Kelley, Braun Senior Advisor

Republican Brad Chambers

“The welfare of Hoosier children is of paramount importance to Brad — that's why the first policy we released focused on protecting Hoosier children online. Over the coming weeks, we'll continue to roll out additional policies aimed at protecting children and strengthening state government.

Chambers campaign Brad Chambers

Democrat Jennifer McCormick

“There's no doubt we need more transparency in government, not less. Should Dr. McCormick have the honor of being elected as Indiana's next governor, she would lead as she did when Indiana last elected her as State Superintendent of Public Instruction- surrounding herself with top notch leaders that are open, accessible, available, upfront, honest, and answerable to the citizens of Indiana.”

Republican Curtis Hill

“The Indiana Department of Child Services is a vitally important state agency whose focus is to ensure the safety of children when families are referred for allegations of physical and sexual abuse or neglect. It is the Director's responsibility to provide transparency to the public regarding the role DCS plays in the safety of children, and the resources available to assist children and families to achieve a safe and healthy home environment. Eric Miller will not be invited to remain as DCS director on my watch. Hoosier families and children deserve better."



Jamie Reitenour, a Republican, did not respond to our inquiry.

The deadline for candidates to file is February 9.



WRTV Investigates’ offer to speak with DCS Director Eric Miller still stands.

A spokesperson said getting children out of foster care and into “permanency” is a top priority for DCS.

“We have seen a significant reduction in the median time between termination of parental rights and adoption in Indiana,” a DCS spokesperson said in an email to WRTV. “In 2016, that time was 280.8 days. Since Jan. 1, 2023, the median time from termination of parental rights to adoption stands at 182.5 days."



Click here to read DCS data and statistics.