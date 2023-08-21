Five Greenwood police officers facing termination, 3 of them resign

GREENWOOD, Ind.-- Three Greenwood police officers resigned this month and two others are facing termination amid accusations they misused department technology.
The Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison took disciplinary action against the following five officers:
- Sam Bowen, hired 10/19/2020 to present
- Elijah Allen, hired 4/15/2019 to present
- Jacob Hagist, hired 10/19/2020 and resigned 8/17/2023
- Zane Hennig, hired 6/7/2021 and resigned 8/10/2023
- Tyler Kintzele, hired 8/19/2019 and resigned 8/10/2023
All five officers have been with the department for four years or less.
The department currently has 69 police officers following the resignations, according to the city attorney.
A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for September 20 at 5 pm at the Greenwood City Building.
Chief Ison declined to comment to WRTV until after the hearing.
They are accused of violating the following policies:
- Charge 1. Violation of Greenwood Police Department Policy 321 “Information Technology Use”. Specifically, section 321.2 Policy – It is the policy of the Greenwood Police Department that members shall use information technology resources, including computer, software and systems that are issued or maintained by the Agency in a professional manner and in accordance with this policy.
- Charge 2. Violation of Greenwood Police Department Policy 422 “Mobile Data Center Use”. Specifically, section 422.4 “Restricted Access and Use”- Sending derogatory, defamatory, obscene, disrespectful, sexually suggestive, harassing or any other inappropriate messages on the MDC system is prohibited and may result in discipline.
- Charge 3. Violation of Greenwood Police Department Policy 320 “Standards of Conduct”. Specifically, section 320.5.9 (h) Use of obscene, indecent, profane or derogatory language while on-duty or in uniform and section 320.5.9 (p) Any other on- or off-duty conduct which any member knows or reasonably should know is unbecoming a member of this agency,