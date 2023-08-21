Five Greenwood police officers facing termination, 3 of them resign

GREENWOOD, Ind.-- Three Greenwood police officers resigned this month and two others are facing termination amid accusations they misused department technology.

The Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison took disciplinary action against the following five officers:



Sam Bowen, hired 10/19/2020 to present Elijah Allen, hired 4/15/2019 to present Jacob Hagist, hired 10/19/2020 and resigned 8/17/2023 Zane Hennig, hired 6/7/2021 and resigned 8/10/2023 Tyler Kintzele, hired 8/19/2019 and resigned 8/10/2023

All five officers have been with the department for four years or less.

The department currently has 69 police officers following the resignations, according to the city attorney.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for September 20 at 5 pm at the Greenwood City Building.

Chief Ison declined to comment to WRTV until after the hearing.

They are accused of violating the following policies:

