Former Muncie police sergeant sentenced to 19 months in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie police sergeant who pleaded guilty to falsifying a police report has been sentenced to 19 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine.

Sgt. Joseph Krejsa was one of four MPD officers who were indicted in April 2021 in a 17-count superseding indictment for their roles in using excessive force against arrestees and/or attempting to cover up the misconduct.

Krejsa retired from the department in July 2021. According to a federal indictment, he was charged with two counts of writing false reports about two alleged excessive force incidents.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second charge of Obstruction of Justice (Falsification of a Report).

Former Muncie Police Officers Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Dalton Kurtz also pleaded guilty and are still are awaiting sentencing.

Winkle will be sentenced July 31. Gibson will be sentenced on August 30. Kurtz will be sentenced July 7.

Current Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey was the only remaining defendant in the federal government case. A mistrial was declared in Posey's trial on Monday.

Posey is still receiving a salary from the city, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Muncie Police Department Chief Nathan Sloan placed Posey on paid administrative leave on April 14, 2021, the day after the federal indictment.

Posey has been with the department since 2018 and in 2021, his salary was $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request in June 2023 to find out how much compensation Posey has collected since he was federally indicted for false reporting, and we are waiting on a response.

Posey’s attorney has declined to comment to WRTV.

