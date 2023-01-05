Former Muncie police sergeant to plead guilty to writing false reports

MUNCIE — Days before his federal trial was set to begin, a former Muncie police sergeant has now decided to plead guilty to writing a false report.

Sgt. Joseph Krejsa and the U.S. Attorney’s office signed a plea agreement on January 4, records show, in which he agrees to plead guilty to one count of Obstruction of Justice (Falsification of a Report).

As part of the plea, prosecutors will dismiss a second charge of Obstruction of Justice (Falsification of a Report).

The plea agreement still needs to be accepted by the court, and no sentencing date has been set.

Krejsa faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

However, the U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the advisory sentencing guidelines range if Krejsa accepts responsibility and does not commit a new criminal offense before sentencing.

His trial had been scheduled to begin on January 17 with jury selection beginning next week, on January 13.

Krejsa retired from the department in July 2021. According to a federal indictment, he was charged with two counts of writing false reports about two alleged excessive force incidents.

Former Muncie Police Officers Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Dalton Kurtz have already admitted guilt and are awaiting sentencing.

Current Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey is now the only remaining defendant awaiting trial.

According to a federal indictment, Posey is charged with one count of False Report, a felony.

Posey is still receiving a salary, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Posey has been with the department since 2018 and his salary is $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

