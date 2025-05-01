Former Plainfield correctional officers charged with theft for falsifying hours

PLAINFIELD, Ind.— Hendricks County prosecutors criminally charged two former state prison employees with official misconduct, fraud and theft.

Sandra Vargas was a correctional officer and Jacob Kauth was a correctional lieutenant at the Plainfield Correctional Facility when they developed a romantic relationship, court records allege.

In December 2023, Vargas transferred to the night shift under Kauth’s supervision, court documents show.

An internal Indiana Department of Corrections audit found that on March 18, March 27, April 21, April 25, April 30, May 5, May 9 and May 19 of 2024 that Vargas was paid for shifts she did not work.

“The DOC audit revealed Vargus submitted no time slips, and video evidence revealed that Vargas did not enter the DOC facility on several of the dates in question,” read the court documents. “Records indicated that Kauth approved overtime that Vargas did not work.”

The investigation found the state paid Vargas $3,163 for hours she did not work, totaling 98 hours, records show.

The Indiana Department of Corrections fired both workers on June 18, 2024.

A special agent with the Indiana Office of Inspector General interviewed both Vargas and Kauth in November 2024.

Kauth said when he and Vargas moved in together, “expenses went up” and he wanted to ease the “additional financial burden.”

Vargas told the special agent that she did not need the extra money, but continued to accept the overpayments.

“Vargas said she returned some of the money to Kauth and used some of the money for joint groceries, household items and pet supplies,” read court documents. “Even though she knew she was receiving monies to which she was not entitled and for hours she did not actually work, Vargas did not report the overpayments to DOC administration because she did not want to get Kauth in trouble.”

Records show a judge issued warrants for their arrests on Thursday.

No attorneys are listed for them.

WRTV Investigates is working to reach them for comment.

“IDOC cannot comment on personnel matters,” said Annie Goeller, Chief Communications Officer at the Indiana Department of Correction.

