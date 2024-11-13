Fortville woman charged with cheating on gambling game

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Fortville woman is accused of cheating on a gambling game at the Harrah’s Hoosier Park casino in Anderson.

Carolyn Keppler, 54, is charged with:



FELONY: Cheating on a Gambling Game

FELONY: Identity Deception

MISDEMEANOR: Criminal Trespass

On October 19, casino workers observed Keppler wager and hit the jackpot.

When a slot attendant arrived to begin processing the jackpot, Keppler told him that her male companion was actually the winner and had left to retrieve his driver’s license from the car.

A slot shift manager informed the male companion that he was not observed gambling and could not claim the jackpot.

That’s when the manager asked Keppler to complete the jackpot paperwork, but the name Keppler wrote was illegible and no social security number was provided, prosecutors allege.

Court documents allege Keppler used someone else’s identification to enter the casino.

When confronted with the discrepancy, Keppler admitted to being involved in a previous jackpot switch at Horseshoe Indianapolis in December 2023 and has outstanding charges.

Agents searched the Indiana Gaming Commission database and found Keppler is a lifetime IGC state evicted patron, as well as a Hoosier Park casino property evicted patron.

“Keppler denied having knowledge of any previous eviction,” read the probable cause affidavit.

Records show Keppler had been notified of her evicted status numerous times dating back to 2018.

WRTV contacted Keppler via phone and email and we have not heard back.

No attorney is listed in her criminal case and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

WRTV Investigates is also working to reach the Hoosier Park casino for comment as well.

