Foster parents get more financial help starting July 1

INDIANAPOLIS— Foster parents in Indiana will soon get more financial help in caring for children in the state’s child welfare system.

Foster parents in Indiana receive a state per diem to help offset costs for things like food and clothing.

In a letter to foster parents and kinship caregivers sent on June 18, the Indiana Department of Child Services director Eric Miler, said effective July 1, DCS will increase subsidy amounts.

Families who provide a home through adoption or eligible guardianships to a child in Indiana’s foster care system will receive financial supports equal to 100 percent of the amount the child received while in foster care, according to DCS.

“DCS is raising the floor for adoption and guardian subsidies to 100 percent of the FCMP per diem,” said Miller in his letter to families. “With these changes, caretakers across the state will be equipped more than ever to provide for the needs of Hoosier children. This will also eliminate the need for most negotiations, helping children achieve permanency sooner.”

WRTV reported last year that that DCS records show 1,700 children in our state have been in foster care for more than three years.

Foster parents have been pushing for years to help Indiana families who want to adopt a child in need.

Currently, families receive at least 50 percent of the amount the child was entitled to while in foster care and may negotiate higher amounts based on the individual circumstances of the child and family, according to DCS.

“With the change to 100 percent, caretakers across the state will be equipped more than ever to provide for the needs of Hoosier children,” DCS said in a statement. “This step will also eliminate the need for most financial negotiations and help remove a barrier that can delay permanency for children.”

Each year, 2,000 Indiana children find permanent homes through adoption and more than 1,000 others find permanency through guardianship, according to the state agency.

DCS says this is one of several changes they’ve made to remove barriers for Indiana children in the state’s child welfare system.

In July 2023, DCS implemented a kinship stipend program to support unlicensed kinship caregivers.

“These individuals can be a relative, godparent, stepparent or another person with whom the child has a close personal connection,” DCS said in a statement. “More than half of all Indiana children in foster care are currently placed in kinship care. As of the end of May, DCS has issued more than $10.1 million in stipends, benefiting more than 4,000 children in unlicensed kinship placements.”