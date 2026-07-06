Franklin grandma wants Indiana to give grandparents more visitation rights

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WRTV) — A Franklin grandmother is trying to change Indiana law to give grandparents more visitation rights.

Sabrina Angrick is estranged from her grown son, and for years, she’s been fighting to see her four grandsons who call her “Meemaw.”

“I’m missing my grandchildren, so that’s a large part of my heart that is now missing,” said Angrick. “It’s grandparent alienation where we are at right now in every sense of the word. I’ve asked to talk to them on the phone; I have asked to see them.”

She even filed a petition in Johnson County for grandparent visitation, but she lost her court battle.

In Indiana, grandparents only have visitation rights in very specific and limited circumstances.

“A divorce, a death, unfortunately, or a child out of wedlock,” said state Sen. Brett Clark.

The Avon Republican filed Senate Bill 52 this past session, which would have allowed grandparents with a history of meaningful contact to seek visitation rights.

“I’m a new grandpa myself, and I thought this was something that made sense,” said Clark.

Clark has heard from a handful of grandparents with concerns about visitation.

WRTV State Sen. Brett Clark, R-Avon, talks with Indiana's I-Team.

“I was simply trying to add a fourth tier in that list to give grandparents standing only the ability to ask a court to take a look, not to force anybody into anything,” said Clark.

The bill failed to advance in part because of a 2000 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

“It said there needs to be a very good reason, effectively in plain English, why parents shouldn't be able to make the decision as to whether their children see or don't see grandparents,” said Indianapolis family law attorney Drew Soshnick. “There's a lot of empathy for grandparents in this situation, because family relationships can be very, very complicated.”

Judge Mark Spitzer in Grant Circuit Court in Marion has been on the bench for 20 years.

“What you're looking at is the best interests of the child,” said Spitzer.

The Republican judge said grandparent visitation issues are often best resolved outside of the courtroom. “Legal avenues are limited,” said Spitzer. “Things are best for the kids when, when family members get along and can have, can agree, and can put past differences behind them.”

Angrick says she wants to resolve things and see her grandkids again.

“They were the biggest blessing."

Grandparent rights did not make the list for summer study committees at the Statehouse, but Angrick is not giving up.

She’s contacted numerous state lawmakers in the hopes of changing Indiana law.

“There’s no justice if you have an adult child who is married,” said Angrick.

Grandparents may also get access to their grandkids if the state removes them from their parents.

When a child is in the child welfare system, a grandparent can petition for visitation or custody.