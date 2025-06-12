Fraud, mistakes cost Medicare an estimated $60 Billion a year

INDIANAPOLIS— Fraud, mistakes and abuse cost Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year.

This week marks Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, and WRTV Investigates has learned several types of Medicare fraud are making the rounds in Indiana including:



Nancy Moore, director of Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol, says bad actors steal Medicare numbers on the dark web.

Jason Strong Nancy Moore is also the director of Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol, a grant-funded project of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services aimed at preventing healthcare fraud.







“Medicare numbers are more valuable than social security numbers because if they have all the right documentation, the Medicare claim has to go through, there are rules and regulations around that,” said Moore.

You will receive a statement or summary notice that shows products or services you never ordered.

In some cases, the products may even show up to your door.

Even though you may not owe anything, Medicare pays for the products/services that were ordered fraudulently using your Medicare number.

It’s a problem WRTV Investigates has been telling you about—phantom billing.

“One of the best ways to look out for fraud is to read your summary notices, your EOB if you’re on Medicare advantage, or your Medicare summary notice,” said Moore. “If you notice a charge for something you never received or didn’t need. That’s when you should call us to report it.”

You can report it to Indiana Medicare Patrol at 1-800-986-3505.

Jason Strong Ann Midkiff says a company billed more than $3,000 worth of urinary catheters to Medicare using her Medicare number.







WRTV Investigates also found an uptick in fraudulent billing to Medicare for urinary catheters.

It’s a problem that is currently costing taxpayers millions and has the potential to increase premiums for Medicare members in the future.

“Most people don’t owe money on these frauds, so the incentive to report is reduced,” said Moore. “But we all need to for our kids and our grandkids so we can protect the integrity of Medicare.”

WRTV Investigates uncovered a similar problem involving charges for unwanted COVID-19 tests.

If you receive items you did not order or your Medicare Summary Notice lists products you didn’t authorize, you should call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to report the situation.

Consumers can also report suspected medical identity theft to the Health & Human Services fraud hotline: 800-447-8477 (800-HHS-TIPS) or the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 800-835-6422.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to find out what the federal government is doing to address this problem.

However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website listed the following actions taken by the agency: