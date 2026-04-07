Galveston Town Marshal placed on administrative leave

GALVESTON, Ind. — A town marshal in Cass County has been placed on administrative leave pending review of a personnel matter.

Galveston Town Marshal Nick Bowyer’s leave became effective on March 30, 2026.

An attorney for the town declined to comment on the reasons behind the decision.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request for more information on the situation.

Records show Bowyer served as:

Town Council Member: December 13, 2017 through March 29, 2019

Deputy Marshal: May 13, 2019 through July 20, 2020

Town Marshal: July 21, 2020 through present



His current compensation rate is $30/hour, records show.

WRTV Investigates asked the town attorney who is taking on Bowyer's duties, and the Braden Dean responded via email, "During the leave period, department operations are being maintained through existing personnel and standard operational procedures."

Nick Bowyer is also listed as a Sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

WRTV Investigates talked to the sheriff and he confirmed Bowyer is still employed there and is not on leave at that agency.

Under Indiana law, government agencies have to disclose the factual basis for any disciplinary action, including suspensions, demotions or discharges.

"At this time, no final disciplinary action has been taken," said Braden Dean, attorney for the Town of Galveston. "Administrative leave is a non-disciplinary measure, and no findings or conclusions have been reached."

Indiana State Police tells me they have not received any reports related to the town.

"Consistent with Indiana law, the Town is limited in what information may be disclosed while the review is ongoing," said Dean. "Should any final action occur, the Town will comply with applicable public records requirements at that time."