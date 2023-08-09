Groups warn of "speculative ticketing" as some websites sell Taylor Swift tickets for $1,200 apiece

INDIANAPOLIS —Tickets for the 2024 Taylor Swift concerts in Indianapolis go on sale on Friday, August 11.

However, if you’re one of the thousands of people who received a “you’re on the waitlist,” you may be looking for another way to buy tickets.

Some websites are currently selling Taylor Swift tickets for more than $1,200 per ticket for the November 2024 shows at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Several organizations including the Better Business Bureau, Ticketmaster and the National Independent Venue Association issued warnings about “speculative ticketing,” a practice that allows unofficial sellers to list tickets for sale even though they do not actually have those tickets.

The practice, also known as “speculative listing,” means the sellers are speculating that they will be able to get tickets and resell them to fans.

“People claiming to sell these tickets are committing fraud and this practice is illegal in many states,” Ticketmaster said on its website. “Speculative ticketing forces real fans to compete against resellers who are acquiring tickets to fulfill the speculations they made. These resellers are actually preventing fans from getting tickets through a legitimate source like Ticketmaster.”

The Better Business Bureau is also warning consumers this week.

“Sometimes, ticket resellers will even have tickets before the official sale date due to season ticket holders, band fan club members, and the like, who often get tickets before they go on sale to the general public,” the BBB said in an alert. “Be very wary, however, as ‘speculative ticketing’ is becoming more common when events are in high demand. This is a practice of attempting to sell tickets that resellers do not possess yet - and may never have to offer - in advance of an event's on-sale date.”

The BBB also warned some fraudulent resellers may even provide phony ticket codes for legitimate ticketing websites.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) says consumers are frequently deceived or confused by speculative ticket sellers and significant non-refundable costs (travel, hotels, etc.) for consumers associated with speculative tickets that may never be delivered.

Although some states have laws against speculative ticketing, Indiana does not, nor is there a federal law in place against the practice.

NIVA is urging Congress to ban the practice, saying it would provide a uniform standard across all states and ensure that consumers are protected from “fraudulent” practices.

WRTV Investigates has contacted three different websites who are selling 2024 Taylor Swift tickets for more than $1,200 apiece.

SeatGeek lists tickets for Swift’s Nov 2, 2024 show at $1,239 for Section 618, Row 26 each.

The listing says the tickets will be delivered by October 31, 2024.

SeatGeak provided the following statement to WRTV criticizing the “rhetoric about spec tickets”:



SeatGeek has a seller verification process that sellers must pass in order to sell on SeatGeek, and all sellers must adhere to our Seller Agreement [mailtrack.io] which helps ensure sellers behave as good actors in the marketplace.

Seller Agreement [mailtrack.io] While our policies above ensure a strong buying and selling experience on SeatGeek, the rhetoric about spec tickets often oversimplifies what is actually a more complicated situation.

Different venues, event types, and ticket types all handle the availability of tickets differently, with some tickets being guaranteed in advance of publicized on-sales, making the concept of ticket availability fluid. These fluid rules, in turn, directly inform our handling of what tickets should be made available for sale on SeatGeek.



While competitors would have you believe ‘spec ticketing’ is the problem, the reality is an open API system would all but eliminate this practice. This allows all marketplaces to share information with each other on who owns a ticket. This functionality is a requirement for NFL’s ticket exchange [mailtrack.io] and it works. Unfortunately, without a league to require this on the concert side, it’s up to the primary ticketer to allow this functionality and they refuse to do so.

(An open API system) allows all marketplaces to share data with each other on who owns a ticket. If the primary ticketer provides their API, marketplaces where people buy and sell tickets can then verify ticket ownership.

Regardless, all SeatGeek ticket buyers are protected by our Buyer Guarantee [seatgeek.com].

The Better Business Bureau issued these tips:

