Health Dept. says notices warning Indy apartment residents about relocation were 'premature'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department said hundreds of notices that went to residents at an Indianapolis apartment complex on Monday saying hey may have to relocate because their building's water is at risk of being turned off were "premature."

The Marion County Health Department passed out the notice to residents at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Monday and had planned to distribute the flyer to residents at Fox Club later this week.

The notice to residents said that Citizens Energy Group may be shutting off water service to their building as soon as July 5, 2021.

But a statement issued by the health department Monday afternoon saying they shouldn't have sent the notices out yet.

"Notices like this are rare, but the health department‘s priority is to protect residents and help connect them with resources if a hardship such as this should occur," the health department's statement read. "After the flyer was distributed, it was determined that announcing a possible disconnection date was premature as active conversations continue between the parties involved"

WRTV Investigates has learned that the threat of water and wastewater being shut off is due to the building owners being behind on their bill by over $1 million.

WRTV reached out to Citizens Energy Group who says they had no knowledge of the flyer that residents in the two complexes found hanging on their doors throughout the day on Monday. They also say that the water is not at risk of being shut off until at least August 2.

"Citizens had previously communicated to the apartment complex owners that the apartment complexes could be disconnected on or after August 2 due to a large unpaid balance for water and wastewater utility services," Citizens said in a statement to WRTV. "Citizens is actively working with the owners of the apartment complex to establish a payment arrangement to avoid the pending disconnection."

Lakeside Pointe at Nora is located at 9000 North College Avenue and has roughly 450 units. Fox Club is located at 4401 South Keystone Avenue and has roughly 300 units.

Families living in both apartment complexes would be forced to move if the water is turned off because they cannot live in a building without water.

Utility costs for residents living at both Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club are included in their monthly rent, according to Call 6 sources.

