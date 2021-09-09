Home improvement contractor must pay woman $34K following WRTV investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A Bloomington contractor has pleaded guilty to theft and must pay $34,844 to a former customer within 90 days to avoid a felony conviction.

WRTV Investigates reported on home improvement contractor Codey Hall in December 2019.

Erica Hudson paid Hall $30,000, who worked for Cosar Construction, to do an addition onto her Greene County home.

"That was my entire divorce settlement,” Hudson said. “That was my whole life savings right there. "

Hudson said aside from laying some concrete, Hall didn’t do any work or finish the job.

“I kept calling him saying ‘are you coming back, when are you coming back?’” Hudson said. “I never heard from him so I called him and said, 'You're fired. I want my money back.'"

Hudson contacted law enforcement in August, and reached out to WRTV Investigates in November 2019, frustrated that Hall had not been charged.

WRTV Investigates started asking questions to the prosecutor’s office on Nov. 14, 2019, and at the time Greene County prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw said the matter was under investigation.

On Nov. 19, 2019, Greene County prosecutors filed theft and home improvement charges against Hall — a felony and misdemeanor charge respectively.

Hall reached a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to theft, and prosecutors dismissed the home improvement fraud charge.

On Aug. 24, 2021, a judge sentenced Hall — including one-year probation and an order to pay Hudson $34,844 in restitution and $3,500 to another customer.

If Hall pays the restitution within 90 days of his conviction and he does not commit any new criminal offenses while on probation, the felony theft charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, records show.

In response to the plea agreement, Hudson said she is not convinced she will get her money back.

“I just want to say thank you for helping me,” said Hudson to WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney. “I didn’t have a lot of help, but you stuck by me. Thank you so much!”

WRTV Investigates has been unable to reach Hall or his attorney for comment.

Court documents show Hall blamed the excavating crew, which dug a footer for the project, for putting Hall behind.

The Secretary of State’s office dissolved Codey Hall’s business “Cosar Construction” after the company failed to file a business entity report and pay a filing fee.

The company’s “inactive date” is listed as Dec. 5, 2019.

The Cosar Construction website is no longer working and neither is the company’s phone number.

Hudson said she asked Hall for a contract in writing but never received one, but she wishes she had done more to protect herself.

“The moral of the story is to do a lot more investigation than I did, and I thought I did quite a bit but you really don’t know a person until you do business with them,” Hudson said.

It’s always a good idea to get a contract in writing and run the contractor’s name and business name through MyCase.in.gov to see if they have any criminal charges or civil lawsuits against them.

Consider these tips from the BBB when hiring anybody to work in your home: