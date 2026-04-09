How to file a gas price gouging complaint in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says it will monitor fuel prices across the state to prevent price gouging.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Braun announced a gas tax holiday for 30 days which will result in a savings to consumers of 17.2 cents per gallon.

The I-Team asked the state how many complaints the Indiana Attorney General’s office received from consumers in 2025 and 2026 related to gas price gouging.

“We have zero complaints between that time period,” said Slayde Settle, Director of Media at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, in an email to the I-Team.

You can report instances of excessive pricing to the Indiana Attorney General's Office at 1.800.382.5516, or file a gasoline complaint here.

WRTV Investigates spoke with Kyle Anderson, an economist at the IU Kelley School of Business, and he said it’s very difficult for consumers to tell at the pump if they’re getting the temporary tax savings or if they’re getting price gouged.

“Even if there were complaints, it's very sort of unenforceable,” said Anderson. “How do you know that they're not passing on the full savings? Gas prices bounce around every day. So, even if the gas tax is eliminated, yes we'd expect prices to go down, but, you know, other political events, the price of a barrel of oil can change. All these things can happen, and the gas price of gas could go right back up the next day. “

Anderson said it’s a moving target for not only consumers, but also for the state to enforce.

“If one gas station decides not to pass along the discount, if consumers go somewhere else, then they'll lose out on that business,” said Anderson. “So it's really about sort of an efficient market and people looking around getting the best price, and that's what forces gas stations to lower their price. It's competition, not threats from the governor.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office for more information on how the state plans to enforce compliance with the gas tax holiday.

We are still waiting to hear back.

“Data suggests that if you cut the gas tax by 17 cents, retailers are going to typically pass about ½ or 2/3rd of that on to consumers," Anderson said. "I think the Governor and the Attorney General are trying to make sure that doesn't happen, and they want all of that to go, but they're sort of pushing back, and there's no real way to monitor that, whether gas stations are really passing all that savings on to consumers.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indiana Food and Fuel Association and they are working on a response.

The Attorney General cannot control the movement of gasoline prices, as crude oil and the majority of taxes are a result of federal and international factors, according to their website.

The Attorney General can, however, challenge illegal pricing activities that include agreements between retailers to fix prices, deceptive sales acts, or excessive pricing during a state of emergency, according to their website.

“With the suspension of Indiana’s gas tax for the next 30 days, my office will closely monitor fuel prices to guard against any potential price gouging,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita. “Hoosiers deserve the full relief intended by this emergency measure and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the removal of the tax translates into lower prices at the pump — and that consumers are not taken advantage of during this time. If a consumer suspects that a gas station in Indiana is still charging tax during the suspension, they should file a consumer complaint with our office."