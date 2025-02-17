HVAC contractor accused of theft from Henry Co couple while out on bond in different county

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – An HVAC contractor is facing criminal charges in two counties in connection with his business practices.

A Henry County couple says the contractor, Justin Hunt-Johnson, should never have been out of jail in the first place.

Hiring a contractor to fix their HVAC system

Staying warm in the winter is a top priority for David and Jennifer McConnell, who live in Shirley.

The Henry County family’s HVAC system started to leak back in the fall of 2024.

“We needed our equipment to be looked at and just repaired,” said David McConnell.

After getting a recommendation from a family friend, David called A New Way HVAC.

He said a man named Justin Hunt-Johnson came to the McConnell’s house to look at their HVAC system.

WRTV Justin Hunt-Johnson is facing theft charges in Henry and Hendricks Counties.

Hunt-Johnson is listed as the A New Way HVAC’s president and director on state records.

"If you’re trustworthy it’s easy to feel like others are as well,” said David McConnell.

David and Jennifer are missionaries and devote their lives to serving God and helping others.

Provided by McConnells Jennifer and David McConnell are missionaries

They connected with Justin Hunt-Johnson.

"He knew that we pastored a church, so he talked about being a Christian, being baptized,” said Jennifer McConnell.

They say Justin Hunt-Johnson took their HVAC system apart and told them they needed a brand new one.

So, they paid him $7,250 by check.

A day or so later, they say the contractor told them because they needed an electric furnace, not gas, he needed another three thousand dollars.

“He was really pushy,” said David McConnell. “He wouldn’t leave the area until he got this second check."

Jennifer McConnell said she had reservations about giving him more money.

“When he asked for the second check, I did not want him to have the second check,” said Jennifer McConnell. “I said ‘you don’t pay anybody 95 percent of the job and they haven’t even done it.’"

Despite their reluctance, the McConnells wrote a second check for $3,650.

They said Justin Hunt-Johnson did not do the work promised.

“He didn’t do any work,” said David. “The only work he did was 20 minutes of taking the furnace apart.”



Contractor faces criminal charges in Henry, Hendricks counties

The McConnells filed a report with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 22, the prosecutor filed a felony theft charge against Justin Hunt-Johnson.

“It makes me feel a little too happy,” said Jennifer. “I want him caught.”

Justin Hunt-Johnson has been caught before, WRTV Investigates found.

We found he has half a dozen criminal convictions between 2011 and 2018 for theft, forgery, resisting law enforcement, and burglary.

Justin Hunt-Johnson also has four current pending criminal cases in Hendricks County for theft and fraud—most of them related to HVAC systems and his business practices.

In one case, he’s accused of erroneously charging an HVAC customer’s accounts $2,404 after the woman already paid him for HVAC services.

Hendricks County prosecutors filed four criminal cases against Justin Hunt-Johnson on:



June 18, 2024

August 6, 2024

September 19, 2024

September 25, 2024



Justin Hunt-Johnson was booked into the Hendricks County jail three times in August and September 2024, and each time he bonded out.

In fact, a week after being released from the Hendricks County jail on September 26, Justin Hunt-Johnson went to the McConnell’s house in Henry County and accepted money for their HVAC work, court documents allege.

The McConnells say they never would have hired him had they known he had multiple pending criminal cases out of another county when they hired him.

“Absolutely not,” said David McConnell.

HVAC Contractor appears in court

Hendricks County Judge Mark Smith allowed our cameras in the courtroom for a January 27 hearing.

Justin Hunt-Johnson has been in the Hendricks County jail since December 16 after Judge Smith issued an arrest warrant with no bond.

Prosecutors had argued to revoke his bond because Hunt-Johnson “committed a new offense” in Henry County.

The contractor’s attorney, Annie Fierek, told the court her client wants out of jail.

WRTV Annie Fierek (left) and her client, Justin Hunt-Johnson (right) appear in Hendricks County court on January 27.

“We are still asking for him to go to work release today judge,” Fierek said in court on January 27. “He’s been in custody 44 actual days. As the court is aware at the last bond hearing we asked for him to be released.”

Fierek also mentioned Hunt-Johnson’s business.

“He does run his own HVAC system,” said Fierek. “It is cold temperatures outside, judge. He’s wanting to get back to work. And so, I’m asking for him to be released to work release until we can find resolution on these four cases."

The deputy prosecutor argued to keep him in jail.

“He picked up the new Henry County case,” said deputy prosecutor Matthew Lowry to the court. “When you look at the victims and the interest of community safety here, the state does object to him being released even to work release in this matter."

Judge Smith took the matter under advisement.

WRTV Judge Mark Smith's courtroom in Hendricks County

“I want to go back and look at the timing of the alleged offenses,” said Judge Smith.

The next day, the judge ruled Justin Hunt-Johnson will not go to work release— he will stay in jail for now.

David and Jennifer McConnell were pleased with the decision.

“It's something where I don't think he will be stopped until he is stopped," said Jennifer.

“I would not like to meet”: WRTV Investigates contacts Justin Hunt-Johnson

WRTV Investigates wanted to get Hunt-Johnson’s side of the story.

We went to his Indianapolis home before he went to jail, but there was a beware of dog sign on his front gate.

We contacted him via phone, and he texted back.

“I do so much good,” he responded via text. “I don’t want nobody trying to make me look bad or trying to make me look bad on camera for some jobs that actually got done. They just might not be to somebody’s liking what you will have that every one in a while.”

WRTV Investigates asked when he’d be available to meet to share his story on camera.

“No I would not like to meet,” responded Hunt-Johnson. “Please loose (sic) my number.”

Hunt-Johnson’s attorney, Annie Fierek, declined to comment to WRTV.

WRTV Investigates dug deeper and found Hunt-Johnson has two businesses he’s connected with— A New Way HVAC as well as A New Phase Heating and Cooling.

The BBB lists Justin Hunt-Johnson as the owner of A New Phase Heating and Cooling and gives it an F for failing to respond to some complaints and for failing to have a required HVAC license in Marion County.

“BBB confirmed that A New Phase Heating and Cooling, LLC had not obtained a necessary license from Marion County-Department of Code Enforcement,” read an alert on the BBB profile for the business.

David and Jennifer McConnell are finding it difficult to have any empathy for Justin Hunt-Johnson.

“I don't feel very much compassion for him,” said Jennifer McConnell. “I want his business to fail."

The McConnells say they had to pay more than $8,000 to another contractor to fix their HVAC system.

They wish they had done more research in the fall of 2024.

“I’ve learned a great lesson,” said David McConnell. “Don’t get in a hurry.”

They’re sharing their story in the hopes of helping others.

“You did what you did to us, but we are going to make sure it doesn’t happen to other people,” said Jennifer.

Justin Hunt-Johnson is due in Henry County court on March 12 and in Hendricks County on March 24.

WRTV Hunt-Johnson leaves court on January 27

TIPS FOR HIRING A CONTRACTOR: